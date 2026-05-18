Lifestyle STOCK UP The Luxe Skincare Meghan Markle Loves Is on Sale Right Now Tatcha is offering 20 percent off sitewide during its annual Friends and Family sale. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Tatcha/KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images.

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Reportedly used by several stars with exceptional skin (Jennifer Aniston, Meghan Markle, and Drew Barrymore), Tatcha’s luxury skincare formulas undoubtedly come with luxury price points.

Aside from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Tatcha rarely offers sales. Fortunately, the brand’s annual Friends and Family sale just kicked off, which means shoppers can score a generous 20 percent off sitewide for a limited time with the code FRIEND26.

The pre-summer sale includes several of the brand’s bestsellers, from the line-plumping Dewy Rich Skin Cream to the exfoliating Rice Polish. The sale also includes value sizes, so it’s a great time to stock up on your favorite or try something new.

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Scroll through below to check out all of the celebrity-loved Tatcha products worth adding to your cart.

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Tatcha $ 74+ Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream If you’re new to Tatcha, the Dewy Skin Cream is the brand’s hero product—an absolute must-try. The lightweight plumping moisturizer instantly imparts a healthy glow and leaves your skin feeling softer than silk (and without leaving behind a greasy residue). Selena Gomez is also a fan. “For moisturizer, I love the Tatcha Dewy Skin [Cream]; it’s so thick and yummy that you actually don’t have to use that much of it,” she revealed in a <em><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QF16aIyaSb0">Vogue</em> Beauty Secrets video on YouTube</a>. Buy At Tatcha

Tatcha $ 40+ Tatcha Serum Stick Jennifer Aniston’s skin and makeup team is a fan of this genius,<a href="https://howl.me/chs71LY27Ed"> </a><a href="https://howl.me/cmi1U93BLdd">travel-friendly serum in a stick</a><a href="https://howl.me/chs71LY27Ed">.</a> According to <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/shop-with-us/news/tatcha-friends-family-sale-celebrity-skincare/">US Weekly</a>, Jen’s makeup artist, Angela Levin, turned her onto it while using it to prep her skin pre-makeup while on set for <em>The Morning Show</em>. Buy At Tatcha

Tatcha $ 55 Tatcha The Rice Powder Foaming Enzyme Powder (Classic) <p>Back in 2014, Meghan Markle told <a href="https://www.allure.com/story/meghan-markle-suits-beauty-tips">Allure</a> that <a href="https://howl.me/cmi1JDD9Zw9">Tatcha’s classic Rice Powder</a> was one of her skincare essentials. “I really love the Tatcha Rice Enzyme Powder. It just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation.” If you’ve never tried a powder cleanser or exfoliant, this is a great formula for beginners. Buy At Tatcha

Tatcha $ 58+ Tatcha The Water Cream <p>This ultra-lightweight oil-free moisturizer has amassed a cult following—and for good reason. According to <a href="https://www.beautycrew.com.au/celebrity-favourite-moisturisers">Beauty Crew</a>, <em>Riverdale</em> actress Camila Mendes also waxed poetic about the hydrating cream during a Q&A on her Instagram story. “I recently started using <a href="https://howl.me/cmi1Lnt4pKp">Tatcha’s Water Cream</a> for daytime and nighttime and honestly have noticed a huge difference,” she told her followers. Buy At Tatcha

Tatcha $ 40 Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist <p>This <a href="https://howl.me/cmi1QGH9u3A">multi-purpose skin mist</a> has a huge list of celebrity fans: Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, Kylie Jenner, and Kathy Hilton all swear by the formula for prepping the skin for makeup, locking in moisture post-skincare routine, and refreshing their complexions mid-day. Buy At Tatcha

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