Taco Bell Announces Its Baja Blast Into the Beauty Market
Taco Bell—yes, that Taco Bell—just blasted into the beauty market.
The popular fast-food chain unveiled its foray into the skincare market, starting with a set of moisturizing under-eye patches inspired by Baja Blast, the chain’s beloved aqua-colored Mountain Dew drink.
The group made the announcement at its “Live Más LIVE: A Night at the Palladium” event in Hollywood on March 10, attended by celebrities like rappers Lil Jon and Vince Staples, singers Doja Cat and Demi Lovato, and NFL wide receiver Davante Adams.
“For the Baja Blast die-hard, infused with caffeine and a refreshing boost of citrus, these patches energize skin and deliver cooling hydration,” the company said in a statement.
Caffeine frequently appears in skincare products due to its depuffing benefits, and many citrus fruits contain antioxidants and vitamin C, which can brighten and even out complexions. It has not yet disclosed a full rundown of ingredients for the product, though The Looker’s editors doubt actual soda will make the list.
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Responses to the announcement were mixed, with some fans on the r/TacoBell subreddit voicing concern that the chain has “lost the plot,” while others noted they are “so f---ing excited.”
The launch forms part of Taco Bell’s wider push for innovation in 2026.
Other products announced at the Live Más LIVE event were decidedly less complexion-focused, including the Fire Queso Sauce Packet (which promises to turn hot sauce into “a fully edible and crispy Fire Queso experience”), the Firecracker Burrito, the Milk Bar Birthday Cake Empanada, and the bewildering Strawberry & Cream Mexican Pizza Bite.
Taco Bell’s entry into the beauty world follows other fast-food and budget-store chains, including KFC, Chipotle, and 7-Eleven. Hey, who doesn’t want that radiant drive-thru dew?
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