Sydney Sweeney Wears Tribute to Rich Boyfriend in New Lingerie Photos
The “Euphoria” star modeled her new bra while lying on a bed.
Sydney Sweeney is giving a subtle nod to her millionaire boyfriend in the star’s latest series of underwear photos.
The Euphoria actress, 29, posed for three new lingerie-clad portraits just weeks after her nude sports-themed ads for Novig sparked widespread backlash.
The sultry snaps were for the new “Send Nudes” collection by Syrn (pronounced “siren”), Sweeney’s underwear brand.
The first photo showed Sweeney looking dreamily into the camera while lying on a bed and propped up on one arm.
Her lined lips were pouted and parted, and her makeup included soft winged eyeliner. Sweeney’s curled beach-blond hair fell over one shoulder.
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She wore a light pink bra with smooth cups, lace, and a bow detail ($64, Syrn).
“Send Nudes, now yours. Syd wears the Smooth Cup Demi in Babe,” the caption read. “Designed with the same Romantic Demi fit you know and love, now in a smooth cup to wear with your favorite T-shirts.”
The brand’s “reveal range” assigns the new style, which comes in four colors, somewhere between “fully dressed” and a “little peek,” rather than the most revealing “next to nothing” category.
In the second photo, Sweeney took a mirror selfie with a digital camera; in the third, she lay on the bed, posing for her computer’s camera.
One notable detail among all three risqué photos was that Sweeney accessorized her “Forever Yours” bra with a delicate necklace featuring the letters “SB.”
The monogram necklace, which was first spotted on Sweeney at Stagecoach Festival in April, is believed to be a nod to her boyfriend, Scooter Braun.
Sweeney met the 45-year-old father of three at the star-studded Venice wedding of billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in June 2025.
Braun was a highly successful talent manager before he retired in 2024. He discovered then 13-year-old Justin Bieber in 2007 and managed A-list stars like Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato during his career.
The multimillionaire battled Taylor Swift for ownership of her music for years after his company, Ithaca Holdings, bought Big Machine Label Group. In the 2019 sale, they also gained ownership of the master recordings of Swift’s first six albums.
Braun sold the recordings to Shamrock Capital in 2020, and Swift purchased them in May 2025. The price was undisclosed, but multiple outlets, including Billboard, claimed it was “around $360 million.”
Sweeney is also a controversial figure.
Her latest scandal was over a Novig ad, in which she posed with sports equipment completely nude.
She lost over 200,000 followers in September over the photos, which some believed sexualized women in sports. She has not made a feed post on her personal Instagram account since posting the latest ad for the sports betting company on September 13.
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