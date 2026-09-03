SHEER DETERMINATION Sydney Sweeney Leaves Little to the Imagination in See-Through Lace Top The actress’s risqué top calls back themes from her lingerie brand. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney is already turning heads at the Venice Film Festival, arriving in Italy in a see-through lace top that left little to the imagination.

The 28-year-old Euphoria actress, a frequent fan of revealing looks, picked a sheer, nude-colored halter top with lace and ruffle detailing as her travel ensemble.

Sweeney paired the high-necked blouse, reportedly from Georges Chakra’s Spring/Summer 2003 collection, with low-waisted bermuda khakis that tied in the front.

Sydney Sweeney is seen in a sheer ruffled top and cargo shorts during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2026, in Venice, Italy. Stefano Mazzola/GC Images

She accessorized with large diamond studs, simple gold jewelry, narrow black sunglasses, a Fendi shoulder bag, and clear heels.

Sydney Sweeney is seen in a sheer ruffled top and cargo shorts during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2026, in Venice, Italy. Stefano Mazzola/GC Images

The actress is attending the film festival as a global ambassador for Armani Beauty, along with reality star and model Kendall Jenner, 30, and British actor Jonathan Bailey, 38.

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This is Sweeney’s fourth time attending the film festival.

Sydney Sweeney is seen in a sheer ruffled top and cargo shorts during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2026, in Venice, Italy. Stefano Mazzola/GC Images

The actress’s top calls back concepts from her lingerie brand Sryn’s latest launch, the “Birthday Boobs” collection, which coincides with her birthday month.

“Celebrate my birthday month with my newest @syrn collection coming September 1,” the actress said in a social media post in August.

Sydney Sweeney poses for the latest Syrn campaign. Instagram/@sydney_sweeney

The actress also shared topless and suggestive photos, including a photo with nothing but birthday cake covering her chest, to promote the collection’s launch.

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