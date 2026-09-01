GO AHEAD, CAKE MY DAY Sydney Sweeney Poses Topless for 29th Birthday Photos The ‘Euphoria’ star appeared in nothing but lingerie for her new campaign. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Sydney Sweeney is giving her lingerie brand another attention-grabbing moment.

The Euphoria star, 28, posed topless in a new set of promotional photos for Syrn’s upcoming “Birthday Boobs” collection, which debuted on September 1.

In her new promotional images for Syrn (pronounced “siren”), Sweeney poses in a vintage-inspired kitchen surrounded by birthday decorations, balloons, cakes, and baking supplies.

Sydney Sweeney posed topless in a new lingerie campaign for her brand, Syrn (pronounced “siren”). Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

The launch is timed to celebrate the actress’s upcoming 29th birthday on September 12.

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“Early access to @syrn birthday boobs collection available now 🥰🎂,” she captioned the post.

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In a particularly suggestive shot, the star wears a black lace bra, matching thong, and garter while eating cake with her hands.

The campaign promotes the brand's new collection, "Birthday Boobs," in honor of Sweeney's 29th birthday on September 12. Instagram/@sydney_sweeney

Another shows Sweeney standing topless, with two small birthday cakes covering her chest. Her long blond hair, styled in bouncy side-parted waves, is paired with dramatic, Barbie-like makeup, including baby-pink blush and voluminous lashes.

The provocative shot featured Sweeney in a pink lace thong and not much else. She covered her breasts with two small birthday cakes. Instagram/@sydney_sweeney

The Emmy-nominated actress also modeled a baby-blue floral lingerie set and a pink sheer outfit with bows.

Greg Swales photographed the campaign, which is part of Syrn’s “Romantic” category. The new pieces include bras, thongs, camisoles, and garter belts in baby blue, baby pink, and black.

The 'Euphoria' star embroidered a handwritten message in some of the pieces. Instagram/@sydney_sweeney

The collection also marks Syrn’s first time using embroidery, with “I really love you” in Sweeney’s handwriting incorporated into some designs.

The new photos come just days after Sweeney shared the first campaign video on Instagram. In the August 27 clip, she modeled the same pieces while baking and decorating a birthday cake, including the brief moment she appeared topless with cakes covering her breasts.

Sweeney’s boyfriend, Scooter Braun, has not commented on the revealing photoshoot, but the 45-year-old music executive has publicly supported brand events, including a pop-up shop at The Bigg Chill in Los Angeles in June.

Sweeney and music executive Scooter Braun have been dating since June 2025. Aeon/GC Images

Braun, who managed pop stars Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, retired from artist management in 2024. In 2007, he also discovered Grammy-winning musician Justin Bieber, then 13.

Syrn has relied on provocative marketing since its January launch. For the brand’s debut, Sweeney staged a promotional stunt at the Hollywood Sign, decorating the landmark with bras. The Hollywood Sign Trust said at the time that it had not granted permission for the promotion.

Sweeney credits her 'Euphoria' character, Cassie Howard, for giving her the confidence to embrace her body. Instagram/@sydney_sweeney

Sweeney has previously spoken about the inspiration behind the brand and her relationship with her body.

In March, she told Us Weekly that she wore a 32DD bra in sixth grade and “never felt confident” growing up. Playing Cassie Howard on Euphoria helped her realize that being confident in her body could be empowering, she said.

“Our bodies are incredible. We should embrace [them] and feel really good in our skin,” she explained.

Syrn has relied on provocative marketing since its January launch, and Sweeney notes that the revealing campaigns are about owning your body rather than seeking attention. Instagram/@sydney_sweeney

She has also pushed back on the idea that her lingerie campaigns are designed for male attention. In an interview with Cosmopolitan published January 29, Sweeney said owning her body and choosing how to present it—including for a camera—was her decision.

“People will say, ‘Oh, she’s doing this for guys’ or ‘Oh, she’s a guy’s girl.’ But I’m like, ‘What is more girl’s girl than owning your body and doing it for yourself?’” she said.

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