GAME ON Sydney Sweeney Poses Completely Nude for Sports Betting App The “Euphoria” star stripped down for the risqué sports-themed campaign. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Sydney Sweeney is leaving little to the imagination in her latest photo shoot, posing naked with various sports equipment in a new ad campaign.

The 28-year-old Euphoria star stripped down for a cheeky new campaign to promote Novig, a sports prediction market app that launched nationwide last month.

In the ad, Sweeney poses nude with strategically placed sports equipment, covering herself with footballs, basketballs, hockey gloves, a soccer ball, and other athletic gear. In one image, her long, blond hair serves the same purpose, covering her breasts as she sits atop a basketball hoop.

The actress posed atop a basketball hoop in her cheeky ad. Youtube/ Novig

“Think you know sports? Prove it,” Sweeney says in the campaign video. “Novig is just sports. So they wanted to show just sports.”

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The Housemaid actress appears in a series of suggestive sports setups, including one shot where she poses atop a basketball hoop, covered in basketballs and footballs.

The ad features Sweeney posed with strategically placed props. Youtube/ Novig

In another scene, she lies across a pool table after breaking a rack of billiard balls.

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“You can’t trade this,” she says. “I just look good here.”

The campaign casting isn’t merely a product endorsement deal for Sweeney. She has also joined Novig as a strategic partner and equity holder.

The actress joins Novig as a strategic partner. Youtube/ Sydney Sweeney

“The campaign was about embracing a fun idea,” Sweeney told Variety in a statement. “The concept is simple: Cut through the noise and put the focus entirely on sports.”

She added, “The campaign brings that idea to life with confidence, humor, and a playful edge.”

The Novig spot arrives after Sweeney has leaned into a series of provocative ads and barely-there looks.

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She turned heads at the Venice Film Festival this month in a sheer, nude-colored lace halter top from Georges Chakra’s Spring/Summer 2003 collection, paired with low-waisted Bermuda khakis.

Sydney Sweeney is seen in a sheer ruffled top and cargo shorts during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2026, in Venice, Italy. Stefano Mazzola/GC Images

Earlier this year, she launched her lingerie brand Syrn with several steamy promotional videos, describing it as a way to take control of her image after years of public scrutiny over her body.

“This is me reclaiming my body and my narrative,” she told People at the time.

She also pushed back on the idea that the brand was designed for men.

Sydney Sweeney posed in revealing lingerie for her brand Syrn's "Birthday Boobs" campaign. Instagram/@sydney_sweeney

“What is more girl’s girl than owning your body?” she told Page Six.

That ownership pitch has become a recurring theme for Sweeney. Her Novig campaign follows other attention-grabbing promotions, including her viral Dr. Squatch bathwater soap.

“When your fans start asking for your bathwater,” she explained, “you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar.”

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