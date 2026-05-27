These Anti-Slip Sunglasses Stay Put Through Sweat, SPF, and Heat Waves
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Every adult needs at least one pair of really good sunglasses. And by “good,” I mean comfortable, flattering, durable enough to survive being tossed into an overstuffed tote bag, and, most importantly, designed to actually stay on your face.
I’m not especially picky about frame shape. I love everything from oversized Jackie O.-inspired frames to tiny ‘90s-style lenses. My only dealbreaker is a pair that constantly slides down my nose or requires nonstop adjusting every time I move my head an inch. Of course, with summer heat waves on the horizon, staying put through sweat, sunscreen, and humidity is especially crucial.
Sunscreen and summer temperatures aside, I also have a narrower-than-average temple distance, which makes finding a pair of shades that fit even more challenging.
If you also spend your summers aggressively pushing your sunglasses back up your face while driving, walking, or simply existing outdoors, you probably know exactly what I’m talking about. Some sunglasses look great in theory, but become unbearably annoying the second you start moving around. Others pinch your temples, snag your hair, or somehow manage to leave marks on your nose after a mere twenty minutes.
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After testing more pairs than I’d like to admit, I’ve finally found a handful that check every box: lightweight without feeling flimsy, comfortable enough for all-day wear, flattering on the face, and blessedly resistant to slipping and sliding. Check out my favorite anti-slip sunglasses below.
Carfia Small Face Acetate Polarized Sunglasses
Quince Venice Polarized Sunglasses
Knockaround Paso Robles Polarized Sunglasses
Sojos Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses
Blue Planet Arches Active Anti-Slip Polarized Sunglasses
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