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PRACTICALLY MAGIC

Reclusive ‘Grease’ Star, 82, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance

The Emmy-winning actress said earlier this month that she had become “a recluse” after her partner died in 2014.

From left to right, the original Pink Ladies of "Grease": Frenchy (Didi Conn), Betty Rizzo (Stockard Channing), Marty Maraschino (Dinah Manoff).

Paramount Pictures

By Roosa Rahkonen

Grease star Stockard Channing made her first red carpet appearance in over two years.

The Emmy and Tony-winning actress, 82, posed with her Practical Magic 2 costars at the film’s European premiere in London on Wednesday. The film, a sequel to the magical 1998 cult classic, will be released on September 10.

During the rare appearance, Channing wore her thick, highlighted hair in a side part with loose curls. Her makeup included rose-pink lips and subtle false lashes.

Cast member Stockard Channing poses on the day of the European premiere of "Practical Magic 2" in London, Britain, August 26, 2026. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Stockard Channing made a rare red carpet appearance at the European premiere of “Practical Magic 2” in London, Britain, on August 26, 2026.

Dylan Martinez/Reuters

The West Wing star wore a deep blue pantsuit, with the blazer sleeves rolled up just enough to show the sleeves of the white buttoned dress shirt beneath.

The look’s main attraction was the statement jewelry: silver earrings that nearly reached her collarbones, a chunky silver chain necklace, and a massive ring with a turquoise stone.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Stockard Channing attends the "Practical Magic 2" European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 26, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

On Wednesday, Stockard Channing wore a navy blue suit to the “Practical Magic 2” European Premiere in London, England.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Channing also carried a black purse and wore black platform shoes.

The next day, on Thursday, August 27, Channing appeared at a London photocall for the film.

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She posed alongside her original costars Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock, and Dianne Wiest, as well as new cast members Maisie Williams and Joey King.

Maisie Williams, Sandra Bullock, Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest, Nicole Kidman and Joey King attend the photocall for "Practical Magic 2" inside The Ballroom of Claridge’s on August 27, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Maisie Williams, Sandra Bullock, Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest, Nicole Kidman and Joey King at the photocall for “Practical Magic 2” on August 27, 2026, in London, England.

Kate Green/Getty Images

For this event, Channing wore her hair and makeup similarly to Wednesday, although she chose a glossier lip.

Actor Glenn Close attends the 14th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 9, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
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Channing kept the asymmetrical chain necklace from the night before but opted for a monochromatic outfit. She paired bright green high-waisted, wide-legged green pants with a long-sleeved dark green utility shirt.

On Wednesday, Stockard Channing attended a photocall for "Practical Magic 2" inside The Ballroom of Claridge’s on August 27, 2026, in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Stockard Channing attended a photocall for “Practical Magic 2” in London, England, wearing an all-green outfit.

Kate Green/Getty Images

Channing has mostly steered clear of red carpets since 2018, making only rare appearances for theater and musical opening nights. Her latest red carpet appearance was in July 2024 in London when she attended a press night for the musical “Hello, Dolly!”

In August, Channing told The London Times that she had been living alone for over 10 years, ever since the death of her partner of over two decades, cinematographer Daniel Gillham.

Dianne Wiest, Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock, and Stockard Channing in the 1998 cult classic “Practical Magic.”

Dianne Wiest, Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock, and Stockard Channing in the 1998 cult classic “Practical Magic.”

Warner Bros. Pictures

Channing had gone through four divorces when she began dating Gillham in 1990.

“My partner, Daniel, died in 2014 and it was more devastating than I realized; it had a lag effect. The pattern of my life shifted, so I shifted my life from Maine,” she wrote, adding that she has resided in London since 2019.

Stockard Channing and Daniel Gillham during NY Premiere Party for "Six Degrees of Separation" at Tavern on the Green in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Stockard Channing and Daniel Gillham in New York City in 1993.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

“I’m happy being a recluse,” Channing, who never had children, wrote.

“Children were thought about,” she admitted. “I think about them now because it’d be great to have someone taking care of me. But hey, children can be just as selfish as everybody else out there.”

In January, she told The Sunday Times that she had no interest in another romantic relationship: “I think that would be such a pain in the a--. I’m consolidating, thank you very much. I’m very happy with the friends I have. No. Life is good. Life is very good.”

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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