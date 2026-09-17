CURL UP This Grooming Cream Gives Me Defined Curls Without the Crispiness Here is my secret to natural curls that bounce effortlessly without frizz or getting crispy. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Aire Images/Getty.

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My wavy hair is one of my favorite attributes, and curl maintenance used to be easy for me, but after I moved to Los Angeles... maintaining my natural texture got trickier. As a man surrounded by sleek man buns or buzz cuts, I try to stand out by living a curl-forward lifestyle—even though I’m dealing with LA’s chalky, hard water in my showers and its dry climate.

Too many creams and leave-in conditioners formulated for men (and women, for that matter) are labor-intensive or require multiple steps, waiting, and additional hair tools to keep things under control. I’m from the world of the splash and dash, with a little squish and squeeze thrown in. I was grasping for hold, and my hair was styling flat. Until I ran across a stylist with hair similar to mine: thick curls and natural waves, tousled just so, but never wet or crispy. I asked what he used, and he hipped me to the game: STMNT Grooming Goods Curl Cream.

The curl-defining styling cream promises a simple solution to a common problem: enhancing natural curls with life and definition without leaving them flat or crispy. I take about a quarter-sized drop of the cream in my hands, then rub it into damp hair, either after a shower or after wetting my hair with a spray bottle.

Amazon $ 22 STMNT Grooming Goods Curl Cream I like to work it through evenly, then part it and hand-style it. I let it air-dry to get a silky wave and a taut curl that feels smooth and looks healthy. Shop Now Amazon

What jumps out to me about this formula is the crunch-free definition. My hair is all shades of brown; other creams drown out that depth. When I use STMNT Curl Cream, you can really see the texture and definition. It also holds well without feeling hard or rigid. Still, the hold is strong enough that I can trust my hair will stay where I want it for the next few hours.

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I’ve used STMNT Curl Cream with a diffuser, and that looks “better.” It brings out more volume. Frankly, I’m not a hair-dryer guy, but if you’re willing to invest the extra time, you do have more options. The best part? It doubles as a hair cologne of sorts. The scent is a natural sandalwood—it doesn’t smell like alcohol or chemicals, which is a huge plus. The fragrance isn’t too strong, so I can still layer cologne.

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The version of me who watched L.A.’s hard water and arid climate turn his halo of curls into a dry nest of thorns is happy that STMNT Curl Cream can rescue his hair from oblivion and get me back to the curl life. Smooth waves, gentle hold, and high definition are all I wanted, and in the end, I got a lot more.

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