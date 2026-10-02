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Fleetwood Mac Singer, 78, Looks So Different in Rare Public Appearance

The legendary frontwoman ditched her usual head-to-toe black for something completely different.

American musician Stevie Nicks performs onstage at the US Festival in Ontario, California, May 30, 1983. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Paul Natkin/Getty Images

By Natalie Demaree

Stevie Nicks’s striking new look proves that time really does make you bolder.

At a rare red carpet appearance on Oct. 1, the legendary Fleetwood Mac frontwoman ditched her signature bohemian-goth style for a landslide of whimsical pastel-pink pieces.

Nicks, 78, wore the playful outfit for the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala at the David H. Koch Theater.

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Inductee Stevie Nicks performs at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Show at Barclays Center in New York City on March 29, 2019.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Grammy-winning music legend, who was the event’s honorary chair, paired a tiered blush-pink dress with a mauve bodice and beaded details with a fairy-esque flower crown of pink, white, and green flowers.

Actresses (left to right) Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon, stars of the HBO show Sex & The City, are shown at a Los Angeles premiere at the Directors Guild of America on June 1, 2000. jc/Photo by Jill Connelly REUTERS ASU
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She wore her strawberry-blond hair in long, tight spirals and accessorized with tan suede platform booties, an eye-catching pendant necklace, stacks of beaded bracelets on both wrists, and a bright red lip.

Stevie Nicks poses in a whimsical pink ensemble at the New York City Ballet 2026 Fall Fashion Gala on October 01, 2026.

Stevie Nicks poses in a whimsical pink ensemble at the New York City Ballet 2026 Fall Fashion Gala on October 01, 2026.

Jared Siskin/Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

On the red carpet, Emmy-winning actress Sarah Jessica Parker joined her, also rocking a fairytale look in a light pink custom Simone Rocha dress with ribbon details and a long, ribbon-wrapped braid.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Stevie Nicks at the NYCB Fall Fashion Gala on October 01, 2026, in New York, New York.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Stevie Nicks at the NYCB Fall Fashion Gala on October 01, 2026, in New York, New York.

Lexie Moreland/Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

But the Edge of Seventeen singer’s look particularly deviated from her usual style and left the internet buzzing.

“Stevie Nicks looking like a literal fairy—I’m screaming, crying, throwing up,” one person said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“How it feels opening Twitter and not seeing Stevie in black,” another fan commented, adding a meme of Miranda Cosgrove in iCarly opening a door and immediately shielding her eyes from a bright light.

“Omg she looks so pretty. Those colors fit her well, our supreme fairy witch,” another person said.

“She is the cutest person alive, I can’t,” another fan added.

Singer Stevie Nicks was the frontwoman in Fleetwood Mac for more than 50 years.

Singer Stevie Nicks was the frontwoman in Fleetwood Mac for more than 50 years.

Jim Bourg/Getty Images

Nicks makes rare public appearances when she is not actively performing, and is almost always seen in head-to-toe black.

In May, the “Gold Dust Woman” made a surprise appearance at the annual Met Gala, where she wore a midnight blue gown and matching structured jacket designed by John Galliano for Zara.

Stevie Nicks poses during the Met Gala in New York City on May 4, 2026.

Stevie Nicks poses during the Met Gala in New York City on May 4, 2026.

DANIEL COLE/REUTERS

She accessorized the look with a tall black top hat designed in collaboration with Stephen Jones and jewelry pieces from Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book collection.

The legendary singer launched her solo career in 1981 with her album Bella Donna and officially left Fleetwood Mac nine years later after a creative dispute with drummer Mick Fleetwood, although she has occasionally rejoined the band for major reunions.

John McVie, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, and Lindsey Buckingham of the rock group "Fleetwood Mac" pose for a portrait in 1975.

John McVie, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, and Lindsey Buckingham of the rock group "Fleetwood Mac" pose for a portrait in 1975.

Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives

Her latest solo tour was in 2024, and she continues performing solo dates.

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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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