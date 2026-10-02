Fleetwood Mac Singer, 78, Looks So Different in Rare Public Appearance
The legendary frontwoman ditched her usual head-to-toe black for something completely different.
Stevie Nicks’s striking new look proves that time really does make you bolder.
At a rare red carpet appearance on Oct. 1, the legendary Fleetwood Mac frontwoman ditched her signature bohemian-goth style for a landslide of whimsical pastel-pink pieces.
Nicks, 78, wore the playful outfit for the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala at the David H. Koch Theater.
The Grammy-winning music legend, who was the event’s honorary chair, paired a tiered blush-pink dress with a mauve bodice and beaded details with a fairy-esque flower crown of pink, white, and green flowers.
She wore her strawberry-blond hair in long, tight spirals and accessorized with tan suede platform booties, an eye-catching pendant necklace, stacks of beaded bracelets on both wrists, and a bright red lip.
On the red carpet, Emmy-winning actress Sarah Jessica Parker joined her, also rocking a fairytale look in a light pink custom Simone Rocha dress with ribbon details and a long, ribbon-wrapped braid.
But the Edge of Seventeen singer’s look particularly deviated from her usual style and left the internet buzzing.
“Stevie Nicks looking like a literal fairy—I’m screaming, crying, throwing up,” one person said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
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“How it feels opening Twitter and not seeing Stevie in black,” another fan commented, adding a meme of Miranda Cosgrove in iCarly opening a door and immediately shielding her eyes from a bright light.
“Omg she looks so pretty. Those colors fit her well, our supreme fairy witch,” another person said.
“She is the cutest person alive, I can’t,” another fan added.
Nicks makes rare public appearances when she is not actively performing, and is almost always seen in head-to-toe black.
In May, the “Gold Dust Woman” made a surprise appearance at the annual Met Gala, where she wore a midnight blue gown and matching structured jacket designed by John Galliano for Zara.
She accessorized the look with a tall black top hat designed in collaboration with Stephen Jones and jewelry pieces from Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book collection.
The legendary singer launched her solo career in 1981 with her album Bella Donna and officially left Fleetwood Mac nine years later after a creative dispute with drummer Mick Fleetwood, although she has occasionally rejoined the band for major reunions.
Her latest solo tour was in 2024, and she continues performing solo dates.
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