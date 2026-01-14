Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Sportscaster Erin Andrews, 47, said she had “zero clue” that wearing her fur coat during a broadcast would spark such controversy this weekend.

Fans fixated on the Fox Sports reporter’s dramatic black-and-cream garment during Sunday’s NFL playoff game in Philadelphia between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Andrews’s oversized coat quickly became nearly as newsworthy as the game itself, with several X posters remarking on it.

“I’d f---ing kill for that coat. I can’t focus on what Erin Andrews is saying because I’m mesmerized by her coat,” wrote one.

Others shared less flattering opinions on Andrews’s outerwear, with one user deeming it “the type of coat only movie villains wear.”

Broadcasters Tom Brady and Erin Andrews at the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026. Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Andrews told Glamour magazine that wearing the bold jacket felt appropriate for Sunday’s game. Not only were temperatures freezing, but Andrews “thought Philly was the best place to do it.”

The Maine native styled the coat with black leather gloves, flared black leather pants, and pulled her highlighted blonde hair into a sleek, slickback bun. She accessorized with chunky black boots—an ideal choice for the hybrid turf of Lincoln Financial Field.

And shoutout to Erin Andrew’s coat, the type of coat only movie villains wear. pic.twitter.com/wdhJA7aurO — Victor WhereYoMama (@NikkiNicole210) January 11, 2026

Several posts compared Andrews to PETA’s most-hated Disney villain, Cruella de Vil. “Sources say Erin Andrews requested 101 Dalmatian puppies in her new contract,” wrote a user on X.

Rest assured, dalmatian puppies and dog lovers: No animals of any kind were involved in the making of Andrews’s coat.

Andrews told Glamour that her stylist, Daniela Romero, had originally suggested the faux-fur garment. The bold piece has since been identified as the Fox Jacket—a fitting name, given the channel that employs Andrews—in Sand Noir by Auter, a company whose outerwear ranges from $750 to $3,450. At $950, Andrews’s jacket is at the lower end.

The site describes the jacket as “a refined statement piece in plush faux fur” that is “warm yet lightweight.” If you love the style but hate the color, you can pick it up in a gray-and-black colorway instead of Andrews’s beige-and-black combo.

The coat has since sold out, likely thanks to its headline-making appearance on national television. But if you’re serious about getting your paws on the fluffy piece in 2026, you can pre-order it on the site to ship by April.