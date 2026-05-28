Spanx’s Swimwear Collection Is Like Shapewear for the Beach
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Not too long ago, shapewear was almost a taboo category. Until recently, sculpting garments were hidden beneath clothes to discreetly bind and shape, but these days, shapewear is (as it should be) worn proudly. In fact, nowadays, you can even find shapewear-like swimwear to help you feel your best. And if there is a brand rocking shaping swimwear better than anyone else, it’s Spanx.
Spanx’s newly relaunched swimwear collection features styles across all three levels of Spanx’s signature compression: smoothing, shaping, and sculpting. Just like its beloved shapewear and compression apparel, the swim lineup delivers the same shaping innovation with a range of compression levels for a bespoke fit. Plus, all of the pieces are designed with built-in UPF 50 sun protection.
With an array of sculpting one-pieces and mix-and-match separates that suit all shapes, sizes, and preferences, it’s hard not to find a Spanx swimsuit that checks all the boxes. Lucky for us, its latest assortment is still in stock and ready to wear this summer.
Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite pieces from the body-shaping collection—and get yours before it sells out.
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Spanx Shape Swim Bandeau One Piece
Spanx Shape Swim Halter Top
Spanx Sculpt Swim High-Neck One Piece
Spanx Shape High Rise Bikini Skirt
Spanx Smooth Swim Bandeau Bikini Top
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