Lifestyle SWIMWEAR MEETS SHAPEWEAR Spanx’s Swimwear Collection Is Like Shapewear for the Beach Available in sizes XS to 3X, Spanx’s newly relaunched swimwear lineup is not to be missed. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Spanx/Serggn/Getty.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

Not too long ago, shapewear was almost a taboo category. Until recently, sculpting garments were hidden beneath clothes to discreetly bind and shape, but these days, shapewear is (as it should be) worn proudly. In fact, nowadays, you can even find shapewear-like swimwear to help you feel your best. And if there is a brand rocking shaping swimwear better than anyone else, it’s Spanx.

Spanx’s newly relaunched swimwear collection features styles across all three levels of Spanx’s signature compression: smoothing, shaping, and sculpting. Just like its beloved shapewear and compression apparel, the swim lineup delivers the same shaping innovation with a range of compression levels for a bespoke fit. Plus, all of the pieces are designed with built-in UPF 50 sun protection.

With an array of sculpting one-pieces and mix-and-match separates that suit all shapes, sizes, and preferences, it’s hard not to find a Spanx swimsuit that checks all the boxes. Lucky for us, its latest assortment is still in stock and ready to wear this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite pieces from the body-shaping collection—and get yours before it sells out.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Spanx $ 180 Spanx Shape Swim Bandeau One Piece Not only is this one-piece swimsuit designed with medium compression for a smooth, sculpted silhouette, but the chlorine-resistant fabric also has built-in UPF 50 protection. It provides full coverage in the front and rear and is best suited for those with average and shorter torso lengths. “It’s so supportive! I’ve never had a strapless swimsuit that I could wear comfortably,” one reviewer said. Shop At Spanx

Spanx $ 80 Spanx Shape Swim Halter Top Featuring removable pads and adjustable straps, this medium-compression halter top supports larger busts and gives them a subtle lift. “This is a great top for the large-breasted ladies,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I felt cute and comfortable, and held in and supported.” Shop At Spanx

Spanx $ 200 Spanx Sculpt Swim High-Neck One Piece Featuring shapewear technology and strong yet comfortable compression, this sculpting swimsuit is perfect for those looking for full coverage with a fashionable twist. It’s also designed with built-in UPF 50 and removable cups for a customized fit. We suggest sizing up if you’re in between sizes, as reviewers note this runs a tad small—especially for those with longer torsos. Shop At Spanx

Spanx $ 90 Spanx Shape High Rise Bikini Skirt Designed with targeted compression for a smoothing effect, this swim skirt features built-in bikini bottoms for full coverage in the rear and lower core. The high rise allows for tummy control without cutting off your circulation. The medium-to-strong compression level means the fit is designed to be snug, but reviewers suggest sizing up if you’re in doubt. Shop Now Spanx

Spanx $ 70 Spanx Smooth Swim Bandeau Bikini Top With removable, adjustable straps, this sleek top provides light support and compression. It also features an inner silicone-enhanced band to help it stay put all day long. “LOVE that I ordered up a size! Fits perfectly and is very flattering,” one shopper wrote. Shop At Spanx

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog