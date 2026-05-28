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SWIMWEAR MEETS SHAPEWEAR

Spanx’s Swimwear Collection Is Like Shapewear for the Beach

Available in sizes XS to 3X, Spanx’s newly relaunched swimwear lineup is not to be missed.

Layne Van VrankenFreelance Writer
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Spanx Swimwear Review

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Spanx/Serggn/Getty.

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Not too long ago, shapewear was almost a taboo category. Until recently, sculpting garments were hidden beneath clothes to discreetly bind and shape, but these days, shapewear is (as it should be) worn proudly. In fact, nowadays, you can even find shapewear-like swimwear to help you feel your best. And if there is a brand rocking shaping swimwear better than anyone else, it’s Spanx.

Spanx’s newly relaunched swimwear collection features styles across all three levels of Spanx’s signature compression: smoothing, shaping, and sculpting. Just like its beloved shapewear and compression apparel, the swim lineup delivers the same shaping innovation with a range of compression levels for a bespoke fit. Plus, all of the pieces are designed with built-in UPF 50 sun protection.

With an array of sculpting one-pieces and mix-and-match separates that suit all shapes, sizes, and preferences, it’s hard not to find a Spanx swimsuit that checks all the boxes. Lucky for us, its latest assortment is still in stock and ready to wear this summer.

Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite pieces from the body-shaping collection—and get yours before it sells out.

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Spanx
$180

Spanx Shape Swim Bandeau One Piece

Not only is this one-piece swimsuit designed with medium compression for a smooth, sculpted silhouette, but the chlorine-resistant fabric also has built-in UPF 50 protection. It provides full coverage in the front and rear and is best suited for those with average and shorter torso lengths. “It’s so supportive! I’ve never had a strapless swimsuit that I could wear comfortably,” one reviewer said.
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Spanx
$80

Spanx Shape Swim Halter Top

Featuring removable pads and adjustable straps, this medium-compression halter top supports larger busts and gives them a subtle lift. “This is a great top for the large-breasted ladies,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I felt cute and comfortable, and held in and supported.”
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Spanx
$200

Spanx Sculpt Swim High-Neck One Piece

Featuring shapewear technology and strong yet comfortable compression, this sculpting swimsuit is perfect for those looking for full coverage with a fashionable twist. It’s also designed with built-in UPF 50 and removable cups for a customized fit. We suggest sizing up if you’re in between sizes, as reviewers note this runs a tad small—especially for those with longer torsos.
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Spanx
$90

Spanx Shape High Rise Bikini Skirt

Designed with targeted compression for a smoothing effect, this swim skirt features built-in bikini bottoms for full coverage in the rear and lower core. The high rise allows for tummy control without cutting off your circulation. The medium-to-strong compression level means the fit is designed to be snug, but reviewers suggest sizing up if you’re in doubt.
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Spanx
$70

Spanx Smooth Swim Bandeau Bikini Top

With removable, adjustable straps, this sleek top provides light support and compression. It also features an inner silicone-enhanced band to help it stay put all day long. “LOVE that I ordered up a size! Fits perfectly and is very flattering,” one shopper wrote.
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Layne Van Vranken
Layne Van VrankenFreelance Writer

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