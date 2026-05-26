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QUEEN OF HEARTS

‘Sound of Music’ Star, 90, Makes Rare Public Appearance

The screen legend used her voice to advocate for patients battling a devastating neurological condition.

Cailey PetschHealth and Beauty Intern
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Updated
Julie Andrews poses in a collage alongside a picture of herself from the 1965 film 'The Sound of Music.'

'The Sound of Music'/IMDB/Phil Mccarten/REUTERS/IMDB

The screen icon who starred in Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music used her famous voice to rally support against Parkinson’s disease.

Julie Andrews, 90, appeared in a World Parkinson Coalition video promoting the seventh World Parkinson Congress on May 25.

“Your participation is invaluable as we seek to find a cure to this terrible disease,” she says in the video. “I know well how devastating it can be.” Andrews, who does not have Parkinson’s, said. “May we all become a beacon of light to stop it in its tracks. Count me in, as a red thread.”

Julie Andrews in a video advocating for Parkinson's disease patients

Julie Andrews, 90, made a rare appearance in a video advocating for patients with Parkinson's disease.

YouTube/World Parkinson Coalition

Andrews serves as the narrator for Bridgerton, but has not been seen publicly, aside from the odd paparazzi shot, since celebrating her longtime friend Carol Burnett’s 90th birthday in 2023.

Julie Andrews arrives smiling for the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement ceremony in 2019.

Julie Andrews arrives for the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement ceremony in 2019.

PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS

The World Parkinson Coalition is a nonprofit organization and community that brings together experts, doctors, and patients to advocate for those living with the neurological disorder.

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Andrews’s video was a promotional cameo for the Congress. The four-day assembly began on May 22, and the actress’s clip was shared on the penultimate day.

​Her “red thread” and “beacon of light” comments in her address echoed the song “Do-Re-Mi” in her 1965 film, The Sound of Music, in which she connects musical solfege to “a needle pulling thread,” and “a drop of golden sun.”

Julie Andrews poses as her character Maria Von Trapp in the 1965 film, 'The Sound of Music.'

Julie Andrews poses as her character Maria Von Trapp in the 1965 film, 'The Sound of Music.'

The Sound of Music/IMDB /Movie/IMDB

Beyond her prolific acting career, Andrews is known for her advocacy.

The Academy Award winner is an avid humanitarian, having served for 14 years as the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Fund for Women and as a founding board member of Operations USA.

​She told Operation USA in 2009 that she had remained with the agency for 30 years because it is “a terrific organization, it’s the best international relief agency that I’ve ever worked with.”

The Golden Globe winner is also known for her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi, the grandmother of Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) in the 2001 Disney comedy, The Princess Diaries.

Dame Julie Andrews shows off her award after receiving the honor of Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire from the Queen.

Dame Julie Andrews shows off her award after receiving the honor of Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire from the Queen.

STR New/REUTERS

Though her royal role was purely fictional, she was named Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 1999 for her off-screen humanitarian work.

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Cailey Petsch
Cailey PetschHealth and Beauty Intern

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