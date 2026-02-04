Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini, 32, revealed that her Grammy Awards hairstyle was so uncomfortable that she needed painkillers to finish out the night.

Ballerini, whose chart-topping album Patterns received a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Country Album, worked with her “dream glam team” for the event. The lineup included makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, the go-to pro of Martha Stewart and Kris Jenner, among others.

Her choice of hairstyle for the occasion: a slicked-back bun, an especially popular red-carpet trend with younger celebrities.

“Chris and I wanted the hair back and up to showcase the dress’s high neck and low back, but wanted something structural to keep the look feeling young with a little edge,” Ballerini told Cosmopolitan.

Ballerini's super-tight updo mimicked the results of a facelift. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The bun was pulled so tight that it caused her physical pain.

“I did indeed have to take Advil for my head because it was a SNATCH,” she said.

The hairdo is a perfect example of the “bleph bun,” an updo pulled so tightly that it mimics the effects of blepharoplasty, an eyelid-lifting surgery that removes excess skin to achieve a tauter, more youthful appearance.

Her bun had one strand falling, making the structured updo look slightly more relaxed.

Ballerini wore a custom hand-beaded Etro gown with an open back to the event.

“When the initial sketches came through in November, my jaw literally dropped—I loved every single one,” she said. “We ultimately chose the green beaded design, it felt like the perfect combination of honoring Patterns but also a nod to my latest EP, Mount Pleasant.”

“The palette is warm and metallic, blending antique gold, champagne, bronze, olive, and subtle hints of silver. The beads are arranged in a swirling, paisley-like pattern,” she described the gown.

The gown was custom-made by Etro for Ballerini. Getty Images

She paired the design with open-toe platforms that remained hidden beneath the dress. “The shoes are so high, but to make sure the beading hit the ground perfectly, we had to go high, high, high (I was giving 6’2”),” Ballerini, who stands five feet six inches tall, told Cosmopolitan.

Ballerini also told the outlet that she stuck to an extensive routine before the Grammys, including lengthy treadmill runs.

On important occasions, she adds either gua sha to her skincare routine or dips her face in icy water, which makes her feel “almost meditative, and quietly sets the tone for me to stay present and feel good.”

Ballerini wore a more comfortable hairstyle at the Grammy Awards in 2025. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Although Jelly Roll won the award for the Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken, Ballerini still felt like a winner.

“For my album Patterns to be nominated for Best Contemporary Country Album, the first year the Recording Academy created the category, feels like a win within itself," Ballerini said. “I wrote this album with four women who are my friends, peers, and heroes. That’s the award.”