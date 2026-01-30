Shoes With Arch Support Are Finally Sexy
Birkenstock unveiled a chic new shoe collection that signals the beginning of high-end comfort shoes. The famously comfortable brand partnered with top bridal designer Danielle Frankel on a six-piece line that makes arch support, usually associated with sporty sneakers or frumpy clogs, look truly elegant.
The German brand reimagined its classic styles in collaboration with Danielle Frankel, a New York bridal designer beloved by A-listers such as Alexandra Daddario, Julia Garner, and Zoë Kravitz.
The new collection, which is available for preorder ahead of its Feb. 12 launch, features six designs inspired by four classic Birkenstock models: Arizona, Boston, Madrid, and Tulum.
The classic Arizona flats with two straps will be available in three models: black satin, white satin with pearl edges, and white satin with embroidered florals.
The Boston clogs will come in ivory leather with hand-painted floral details; the Madrid flats with one strap come in white satin with a bow detail; and the Tulum sandals with crossed straps and a slingback will come in white satin with pearl details.
As always, all models will feature the brand’s signature cork-latex footbed.
While some collaborations result in less expensive collections from high-end designers, the partnership between Danielle Frankel and Birkenstock swung prices in the opposite direction: A typical pair of Birkenstocks costs between $50 and $170, but prices on its bridal line start at $660 and go up to nearly $2000.
The cheapest pair, black satin Arizonas, retails for $660 (or $810 with a hand-painted monogram), while the reimagined Boston glocs sell for a whopping $1,990.
High price point aside, these designs are among the more stylish options for couples and for guests and are a particularly welcome addition to bridal fashion—a category not known for prioritizing comfort.
The high heel is unlikely to lose its status as your default “going out” shoe. Still, at least the collection from Birkenstock and Danielle Frankel offers brides and partygoers stylish options for when their feet simply can’t handle dancing in stilettos for one more minute.