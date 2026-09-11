WHAT A VIEW Talk Show Host, 59, Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss The Emmy-winning host and actress embarked on a major health journey in 2018. Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Con

Sherri Shepherd is showing off her incredible weight-loss transformation in a figure-hugging gown.

The Emmy-winning television personality, 59, looked radiant while attending a special screening of Lifetime’s Angel in the Rubble: The Genelle Guzman Story at the Whitby Hotel on Sept. 9 in New York City.

Angel in the Rubble is based on Genelle Guzman-McMillan’s memoir of the same name. Guzman-McMillan was the last survivor retrieved from the wreckage of Ground Zero after the September 11, 2001, attacks in New York City. She had been trapped for 27 hours before her rescue.

Shepherd—who appeared on The View from 2007 to 2014 and hosted her syndicated daytime talk show, Sherri, from 2022 to 2026—portrays Guzman-McMillan in the film.

Sherri Shepherd attends a special screening of “Robin Roberts Presents Angel in the Rubble: The Genelle Guzman Story ” with cast and creatives at Whitby Hotel on September 09, 2026, in New York City. Bryan Bedder/Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Lifetime

Shepherd showed off her toned figure in a strapless, beaded blue gown with long fringe detailing and wore her hair in long, honey-colored waves.

Genelle Guzman-McMillan and Sherri Shepherd pose together outside of a special screening of “Robin Roberts Presents Angel in the Rubble: The Genelle Guzman Story" at the Whitby Hotel on September 9, 2026, in New York City. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Lifetime

She accessorized the ensemble with royal-blue heels, gold jewelry, smoky eye makeup, clear lip gloss, and a delicate wash of blush that spotlit her glowing complexion.

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Shepherd, who has advocated for health education since being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes at 40, embarked on a weight-loss journey in 2018, losing 20 pounds after making diet and lifestyle changes.

Actress Sherri Shepherd arrives at the film premiere of "One For The Money" in New York on January 24, 2012. Andrew Burton/Andrew Burton/Reuters

“Diabetes runs in my family, but we didn’t call it diabetes—we called it ‘the sugar,’” Shepherd told E! News in 2024. “So that tells you right there, my community not being aware and taking it seriously.”

Sherri Shepherd smiles during a 2007 event in Hollywood, California, the year she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, which prompted the talk show host to become a vocal proponent of healthy habits. Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Shepherd, who also appeared in films like Precious and Think Like a Man, previously showed off her major transformation in a February Instagram post, flexing her biceps in a sports bra and shorts at a gym.

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“Faith without works is dead. Putting in the work,” the talk-show host wrote in the caption.

Shepherd’s fans and famous friends flooded the post with positive comments about her transformation.

“You look amazing,” actress KJ Smith commented.

Sherri Shepherd revealed her weight-loss transformation in a February Instagram video. Sherri Shepherd/Instagram

“I just need your workout routine,” a fan added.

The talk show legend’s pursuits were partly inspired by her family.

Shepherd has credited her son, Jeffrey Tarpley Jr., 21, whom she shares with her first husband, Jeff Tarpley, for encouraging her to prioritize her health.

Sherri Shepherd (center) poses in a promotional photo for "The View" with Nancy Grace, Joy Behair, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, and Barbara Walters in 2012. Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Con

“I had this vision of my son at 5 years old, holding his teddy bear, and he was crying because he was trying to figure out where heaven was, because that’s where everybody said mommy was,” she said.

Continuing, ”And that woke me up. Anything about my son... I jolted up, and I said, ‘I’ve got to make a change, because I don’t want to die.’”

In October, Shepherd will appear on Broadway for a limited run of Aladdin, in which she will be the first woman to play the Genie.

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