Lifestyle STAY COOL Shark’s New Cryo-Inspired Device Is a Game-Changer for Menopause Relief Shark’s new compact Chillpill device is not your basic personal fan—it’s a three-in-one cooling system. Scouted/The Daily Beast/SharkNinja.

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If you’ve ever stood in front of an open freezer at 2 a.m. or excused yourself at a dinner because you suddenly felt like you were going to spontaneously combust, you already know the particular hell of a hot flash. Fun fact: More than 80 percent of women experience hot flashes (aka those sudden, sweaty, flushing surges of heat that have a way of arriving at the absolute worst possible time) during menopause.

I was deep in perimenopause when my hot flashes were at their most relentless, and I would have paid serious money for something that could stop the heat in its tracks. (Hormone Replacement Therapy has since come to my rescue, thank goddess.) But when I discovered the newly launched Shark ChillPill, my first thought was: excuse me, where were you when I needed you the most?

It turns out I definitely still need it, because summer is right around the corner. For one, I don’t have central air conditioning, and two, if you’ve ever traveled somewhere unbearably hot, then you know this thing is going to come in clutch. But what makes the ChillPill incredibly cool (no pun intended) is that it’s not some simple little mini fan you can buy at the drugstore; it’s a brilliant 3-in-1 personal cooling system with easily interchangeable attachments.

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SharkNinja $ 150 Shark ChillPill 3-in-1 Personal Fan and Cooling System The multi-use device features a mister, fan, and a cooling plate for instant relief on the go. Shop At SharkNinja Shop At Amazon

First, the cooling device is equipped with a high-speed fan that pushes air up to 25 feet per second. Second, there’s a dry-touch evaporative mist that refreshes skin without soaking your clothes. But the real showstopper is the InstaChill Cooling Plate, a cryo-inspired panel that drops skin temperature by up to 16°F on contact. This, my friend, is the thing my fellow meno warriors dream of. You press it to your wrist, neck, or wherever you need to cool off, and you feel the difference instantly. This is the game-changer.

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The ChillPill has 10 speeds (and 10 noise settings) to customize, but if you keep it on low, the rechargeable battery can last up to 11 hours. It also comes in eight different colors, which, honestly, was a major sell for me—I’m so tired of electronics and appliances mostly only coming in black, white, and gray. Save me from this boring beige world. (I got the pink one, naturally.)

Another great thing about this little gadget is that it is designed to be worn rather than held, and it comes with optional accessories you can purchase to help you do just that. You can wear it on this adjustable cross-body lanyard ($25), which keeps it cool without carrying it, or use this clamp ($40) to attach it to a stroller, an exercise bike, or other gym equipment.

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Whether it’s a music festival, a stuffy airplane, a Sunday at the farmers market, or in the midst of a ruthless hot flash, the ChillPill handles it all. It’s quickly become my emotional support sidekick, and I’m so grateful it’ll be by my side 24/7 this summer.

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