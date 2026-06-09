‘Sex & the City’ Star, 65, Debuts Fully Gray Hair
Aidan Shaw’s debonair new look is a reminder of Carrie Bradshaw’s arguably biggest fumble.
John Corbett, who played the fan-favorite Sex & the City love interest, appeared in a clip promoting singer-songwriter Shania Twain’s charitable foundation. The video, which was taken at a May event, appeared on Instagram this week. Fans quickly flocked to the comment section to share their adoration for the 65-year-old actor’s new look.
His flowing gray hair, handlebar mustache, and effortlessly cool leather jacket sparked excitement from fans.
“Yes! I am going to buy probably ten $55 Shania Twain roses,” Corbett says in the video.
He continues, “My wife [Bo Derek] and Shania have been friends for almost 30 years. We’ve been together for 25 years, so I’ve gotten to know her over the past 25 years.”
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Derek, 69, met the actor through his agent and later accompanied him to the 2002 Academy Awards.
At first, the couple did not intend to marry. Derek didn’t think she would fall for anyone after her first husband, filmmaker John Derek, died in 1998, 22 years into their marriage.
But after 20 years of dating, Corbett and Derek tied the knot in 2020 at their private ranch in Santa Ynez, a picturesque community in California’s Santa Barbara County.
Twain, 60, partnered with the floral brand April and Ashley to release roses with sunset-pink blush and vermillion coloring. Each purchase contributed to Twain’s efforts to end child food insecurity.
“I promised myself that some day I would help kids just like my younger self cope with their disadvantages and to prosper despite those challenges,” Twain writes on the foundation’s website. “The Shania Twain Foundation is the next step in my personal efforts to help as many underserved children and youth as I can.”
Corbett’s short, sweet video was originally posted by The Shania Twain Foundation and later shared by Hello! Canada Magazine on TikTok.
The comment section focused less on florals and more on how the actor has aged like a “fine wine.”
One user wrote, “Rocking that ‘stache!”
“I’ve always loved this man,” another commenter added.
Upon meeting Aidan Shaw, Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) describes the Manhattan hunk as “warm, masculine, and classic American.”
The comments on the video drew similarities between Corbett and his famous character, with one user writing, “He just is Aidan. [It’s] not even acting.”
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