‘Sex and the City’ Star, 61, Shows Off Gray Hair with Surprising Hairstyle
Fans said the style icon was the “prettiest she has ever looked.”
Sarah Jessica Parker stunned fans with an unexpected beauty move that put her gray hair front and center.
The Sex and the City star, 61, attended New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala on Thursday. Parker, a vice chair of the New York City Ballet’s board, founded the star-studded event in 2012.
As her date, she brought her husband of almost three decades, Matthew Broderick, to the Oct. 1 event.
Broderick, 64, wore a classic tuxedo, while Parker posed for the cameras in a sheer, off-white Simone Rocha dress with floral embroidery and pink ribbon details.
She accessorized with pearl earrings, a teardrop diamond necklace, a white bag with cutout details, and sparkling silver heels with bows.
For makeup, Parker chose nude lip gloss, warm pink blush, and thick black eyeliner paired with glittery forest green eyeshadow on her top and bottom eyelids.
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But the detail that caught the most attention was Parker’s hair. Instead of her usual blond curls, her hair was braided with extensions in a French braid that reached her thighs and was woven with a pink ribbon.
The style put her gray hair on full display in front, while showing a seamless transition from salt-and-pepper strands to warmer shades of blond in back.
After Elle posted a video of the star on Instagram, comment after comment echoed the same message: “I love her gray hair.”
People complimented Parker’s “stunning” appearance and the way in which she was “aging gracefully.”
“I have a lot of respect for @sarahjessicaparker‘s choice to age naturally in the public eye,” one person wrote, while another added, “Prettiest she has ever looked.”
In some episodes of the 2021 Sex and the City spinoff, And Just Like That... Parker let her silver roots show while Cynthia Nixon sported a gray wig.
Parker’s gray roots on and off screen sparked a lot of online chatter, which she discussed in 2021 with Vogue.
“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” she said. “‘Gray hair, gray hair, gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it OK for him? I don’t know what to tell you, people!”
In 2022, Parker told Allure that the reason she was sometimes showing her gray roots was mostly logistical: “I can’t spend time getting base color every two weeks. Can’t do it. Nope. Too much.”
Part of the compliments Parker gets for “aging gracefully” are based on the fact that she appears not to have undergone plastic surgery.
In 2023, Parker said on The Howard Stern Show that she gets peels and treatments with her dermatologist, but thinks that she “missed out on the facelift” by not getting it when she was younger.
“Now people would be like, ‘You don’t only look rested, you look like an entirely different human being,’” she joked.
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