GRAY MATTERS ‘Sex and the City’ Star, 61, Shows Off Gray Hair with Surprising Hairstyle Fans said the style icon was the “prettiest she has ever looked.” Jill Connelly/Reuters

Sarah Jessica Parker stunned fans with an unexpected beauty move that put her gray hair front and center.

The Sex and the City star, 61, attended New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala on Thursday. Parker, a vice chair of the New York City Ballet’s board, founded the star-studded event in 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

As her date, she brought her husband of almost three decades, Matthew Broderick, to the Oct. 1 event.

Sarah Jessica Parker attended the New York City Ballet 2026 Fall Fashion Gala with her husband, actor Matthew Broderick. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Broderick, 64, wore a classic tuxedo, while Parker posed for the cameras in a sheer, off-white Simone Rocha dress with floral embroidery and pink ribbon details.

ADVERTISEMENT

She accessorized with pearl earrings, a teardrop diamond necklace, a white bag with cutout details, and sparkling silver heels with bows.

Sarah Jessica Parker wore Simone Rocha to the New York City Ballet 2026 Fall Fashion Gala on October 1. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

For makeup, Parker chose nude lip gloss, warm pink blush, and thick black eyeliner paired with glittery forest green eyeshadow on her top and bottom eyelids.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

But the detail that caught the most attention was Parker’s hair. Instead of her usual blond curls, her hair was braided with extensions in a French braid that reached her thighs and was woven with a pink ribbon.

Sarah Jessica Parker's hair was styled in a thick braid with a pink bow at David H. Koch Theater in Lincoln Center on October 01, 2026. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

The style put her gray hair on full display in front, while showing a seamless transition from salt-and-pepper strands to warmer shades of blond in back.

Sarah Jessica Parker's braid hairstyle emphasized the seamless transition from her gray roots to her blond ends. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

After Elle posted a video of the star on Instagram, comment after comment echoed the same message: “I love her gray hair.”

People complimented Parker’s “stunning” appearance and the way in which she was “aging gracefully.”

Fans expressed their appreciation of Sarah Jessica Parker’s appearance. Instagram/Elle

“I have a lot of respect for @sarahjessicaparker‘s choice to age naturally in the public eye,” one person wrote, while another added, “Prettiest she has ever looked.”

In June, Sarah Jessica Parker was still dyeing her hair blond. Pictured here at the 2026 Tribeca Festival in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

In some episodes of the 2021 Sex and the City spinoff, And Just Like That... Parker let her silver roots show while Cynthia Nixon sported a gray wig.

“And Just Like That...” Ran for three seasons. Pictured here are Kristin Davis as Charlotte York, Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes. Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha Jones in the original series, did not participate in the spinoff. James Devaney/GC Images

Parker’s gray roots on and off screen sparked a lot of online chatter, which she discussed in 2021 with Vogue.

“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” she said. “‘Gray hair, gray hair, gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it OK for him? I don’t know what to tell you, people!”

Sarah Jessica Parker has been married to actor Matthew Broderick since 1997. Pictured here at Broderick’s 1998 movie premiere in New York City. Jeff Christensen/Reuters

In 2022, Parker told Allure that the reason she was sometimes showing her gray roots was mostly logistical: “I can’t spend time getting base color every two weeks. Can’t do it. Nope. Too much.”

“Sex and the City” stars Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and Sarah Jessica Parker. STR New/Reuters

Part of the compliments Parker gets for “aging gracefully” are based on the fact that she appears not to have undergone plastic surgery.

In 2023, Parker said on The Howard Stern Show that she gets peels and treatments with her dermatologist, but thinks that she “missed out on the facelift” by not getting it when she was younger.

“Now people would be like, ‘You don’t only look rested, you look like an entirely different human being,’” she joked.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register