A-Lister Shuts Down Company After Just 4 Years
The brand took an odd approach to announcing its abrupt closure.
Scarlett Johansson’s popular skincare brand The Outset has quietly ended operations after less than five years.
The brand announced that online shopping ended on Monday, Sept. 28, with a banner on its website, adding that it will fulfill all existing orders.
“After an incredible journey, The Outset has made the decision to wind down operations. We’re so grateful to everyone who welcomed us into their routines and supported us along the way,” the banner read.
The Looker reached out to The Outset and Scarlett Johansson but did not receive an immediate response.
The Black Widow actress launched The Outset alongside fashion executive Kate Foster Lengyel in March 2022.
The brand sold fragrance-free skincare, including cleansers, moisturizers, creams, serums, masks, oils, and sunscreens, in minimalist white-and-navy packaging priced from $32 to $54.
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The products were well received among influencers and beauty editors, earning the prestigious Allure Best of Beauty seal in 2022 and 2023.
The Outset products are still available for purchase from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Goop. Sephora previously stocked the brand, but it has since left the retailer.
Johansson’s brand is the latest in a string of celebrity beauty brands that have ceased operations in the last two years.
Gwen Stefani’s GXVE Beauty shut down in 2026 after less than four years of operation, Kate Moss’s Cosmoss liquidated in June 2025, and Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty closed in September 2025 after 13 years.
Johansson, who’s married to comedian Colin Jost, acknowledged skepticism around buying beauty products from another celebrity at launch.
“It’s such a crowded space,” she told W Magazine in a 2022 interview. “But I think, with our brand, we’ve been so mindful every step of the way of creating products that are sustainable.”
She added, “If you can create something that can hopefully shift the standard—then I think there’s room for that.”
Fans of Johansson and her brand commented their sadness about the news across social media.
On The Outset’s last Instagram post, shared on Sept. 24 and not acknowledging the closure, fans expressed their dismay.
“I’m so upset that you guys are shutting down production. This was the best skincare brand for me,” one wrote. “I wish there would have been more transparency in this process. I would have stocked up significantly more knowing that online ordering would be so abruptly shut down.”
“Don’t leave us,” another fan begged. “The Outset is the best skincare I’ve ever used! What am I supposed to use now?”
Others simply commented, “Please don’t end The Outset.”
The distress continued on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“No way! That’s so sad but understandable. I loved the moisturizer and her lip balms,” one person commented, adding three sobbing emojis.
“I am distraught. The vegan prep serum is my favorite,” another person said.
“It’s a shame, but honestly I think it’s for the best. Seeing her busy with acting makes me way happier than her stepping back to focus only on business,” another frustrated fan remarked.
While her brand may be finished, the actress has multiple upcoming film projects, including two—Paper Tiger, directed by James Gray, and Ray Gunn, directed by Brad Bird—scheduled to release before the end of 2026.
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