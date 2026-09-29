WRAP IT UP A-Lister Shuts Down Company After Just 4 Years The brand took an odd approach to announcing its abrupt closure. John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson’s popular skincare brand The Outset has quietly ended operations after less than five years.

The brand announced that online shopping ended on Monday, Sept. 28, with a banner on its website, adding that it will fulfill all existing orders.

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Actress Scarlett Johansson and fashion executive Kate Foster pose at the launch of The Outset at Nordstrom on September 13, 2023, in New York City. Ilya S. Savenok/Ilya S. Savenok//Getty Images for Nordstrom

“After an incredible journey, The Outset has made the decision to wind down operations. We’re so grateful to everyone who welcomed us into their routines and supported us along the way,” the banner read.

The Looker reached out to The Outset and Scarlett Johansson but did not receive an immediate response.

The Outset announced its closure with a banner posted on its website. The Outset

The Black Widow actress launched The Outset alongside fashion executive Kate Foster Lengyel in March 2022.

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The brand sold fragrance-free skincare, including cleansers, moisturizers, creams, serums, masks, oils, and sunscreens, in minimalist white-and-navy packaging priced from $32 to $54.

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The products were well received among influencers and beauty editors, earning the prestigious Allure Best of Beauty seal in 2022 and 2023.

The Outset products are still available for purchase from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Goop. Sephora previously stocked the brand, but it has since left the retailer.

Actress Scarlett Johansson in Marvel Studios' 2021 film "Black Widow." Marvel Studios

Johansson’s brand is the latest in a string of celebrity beauty brands that have ceased operations in the last two years.

Gwen Stefani’s GXVE Beauty shut down in 2026 after less than four years of operation, Kate Moss’s Cosmoss liquidated in June 2025, and Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty closed in September 2025 after 13 years.

Johansson, who’s married to comedian Colin Jost, acknowledged skepticism around buying beauty products from another celebrity at launch.

Actress Scarlett Johansson and comedian Colin Jost, who are married to each other, attended the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. John Shearer/John Shearer/WireImage

“It’s such a crowded space,” she told W Magazine in a 2022 interview. “But I think, with our brand, we’ve been so mindful every step of the way of creating products that are sustainable.”

She added, “If you can create something that can hopefully shift the standard—then I think there’s room for that.”

Actress Scarlett Johansson at the premiere of Marvel Studios' "The Avengers" at the El Capitan Theatre on April 11, 2012, in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Fans of Johansson and her brand commented their sadness about the news across social media.

On The Outset’s last Instagram post, shared on Sept. 24 and not acknowledging the closure, fans expressed their dismay.

“I’m so upset that you guys are shutting down production. This was the best skincare brand for me,” one wrote. “I wish there would have been more transparency in this process. I would have stocked up significantly more knowing that online ordering would be so abruptly shut down.”

“Don’t leave us,” another fan begged. “The Outset is the best skincare I’ve ever used! What am I supposed to use now?”

Others simply commented, “Please don’t end The Outset.”

The distress continued on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“No way! That’s so sad but understandable. I loved the moisturizer and her lip balms,” one person commented, adding three sobbing emojis.

“I am distraught. The vegan prep serum is my favorite,” another person said.

Scarlett Johansson’s fans shared their disappointment over the closure of her skincare brand, The Outset. X

“It’s a shame, but honestly I think it’s for the best. Seeing her busy with acting makes me way happier than her stepping back to focus only on business,” another frustrated fan remarked.

While her brand may be finished, the actress has multiple upcoming film projects, including two—Paper Tiger, directed by James Gray, and Ray Gunn, directed by Brad Bird—scheduled to release before the end of 2026.

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