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'I MISS HER FACE'

‘Saturday Night Live’ Star’s Photos Go Viral Over Plastic Surgery Rumors

“Who is that? Because that ain’t Kristen.”

Actresses Tina Fey and Kristen Wiig arrive at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mike Blake/Reuters

By Roosa Rahkonen

A Saturday Night Live star’s photos and videos have gone viral as fans speculate on whether she has undergone major plastic surgery.

Kristen Wiig attended the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, Oct. 5.

The 53-year-old Bridesmaids actress debuted a new, darker shade of brunette hair, but most commenters focused on her “unrecognizable” face.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Kristen Wiig attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 05, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Some fans deemed Kristen Wiig's appearance “unrecognizable” at the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on October 05, 2026.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

“Geez, I can’t even recognize her anymore. I swear to God, I would have no idea who that was,” one person wrote on X.

“Pretty gal, but that isn’t Kristen Wiig anymore,” another chimed in, while one fan simply stated, “I miss her face.”

Kristen Wiig at the Chanel fashion show as a part of Paris RTW Spring/Summer 2027 fashion week on October 05, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Kristen Wiig wore a black Chanel mini dress with white details at the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show on October 05, 2026.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Wiig wore a strapless black Chanel mini dress with white details and a front logo. She paired it with black-and-red heels and accessorized with one statement bracelet.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Business investors and television personalities Robert Herjavec, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary attend the "Shark Tank" Season 8 Premiere at the Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills on September 23, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)
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Roosa Rahkonen

Her hair was styled in a side part with a blowout, and her makeup included no false lashes, but mascara on her top and bottom lashes and subtle winged eyeliner. She chose nude lips and bronzer on her cheeks for a glowing, sun-kissed look.

Kristen Wiig pictured in 2012 and in 2026.

Some fans said Kristen Wiig had aged backward. Pictured here, 14 years apart, in 2012 and 2026.

Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters;Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

After Vogue posted a video of Wiig with actor Pedro Pascal, the comments turned to Wiig’s appearance.

“I don’t know who Kristen’s doctors are, but they are doing a good job,” one person wrote.

Fans were convinced that Kristen Wiig had undergone plastic surgery.

Fans were convinced that Kristen Wiig had undergone plastic surgery.

Instagram/Vogue

Another commenter wrote, “Facelift or whatever she did, just unrecognizable. Wouldn’t have known it was her.”

Multiple people mistook Wiig for ‘90s Victoria Beckham, whose look often included mini dresses and dark hair, while some thought she was Jennifer Aniston at first glance.

Melissa McCarthy starred in "Bridesmaids" alongside Ellie Kemper, Rose Byrne, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Maya Rudolph, and Kristen Wiig.

Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, Rose Byrne, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Maya Rudolph, and Kristen Wiig in the 2011 hit comedy, “Bridesmaids.”

Suzanne Hanover/Universal Studios

“It’s not just the fact that she got work done; it’s the fact that everyone is getting the same f---ing face,” one person wrote on X.

Kristen Wiig in "Bridesmaids."

Kristen Wiig in “Bridesmaids.”

IMDb/Universal Studios

Another said she wanted to cry because she had to Google who Wiig was to recognize her from Bridesmaids.

“I would have never guessed this was that same person,” she wrote.

Presenters Seth Meyers, Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig and Bowen Yang speak during a tribute to "Saturday Night Live" at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

“Saturday Night Live” stars Maya Rudolph, Seth Meyers, Kristen Wiig, and Bowen Yang on stage at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, in 2024.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Despite the speculation, many fans agreed that Wiig looked great, and some even joked she must be getting ready for a Bridesmaids sequel in which her character is 22.

One person wrote, “She looks amazing. If you’re envious that she had the money to get a minor, basically unnoticeable facelift, then save up some money and get yourself one.”

Olivia Colman attends the New York premiere of "The Roses" at Hudson Theatre on August 25, 2025, in New York City.
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Roosa Rahkonen

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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