Lifestyle LEAN ON ME ‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis Cheri Oteri underwent a second lumpectomy with some high-profile support.

Saturday Night Live alum Cheri Oteri says one of the most steadfast supporters during her breast cancer battle wasn’t a longtime friend or family member—it was a former first lady.

The actress opened up about her diagnosis during Thursday’s episode of Chelsea Handler’s Dear Chelsea podcast, revealing that Jill Biden, 75, became an unexpected source of comfort after she was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), an early-stage form of breast cancer.

Cheri Oteri said Biden promised to support her through her cancer diagnosis. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

“And through everything, she’s like checking on me and just a beautiful human being,” Oteri, 63, said. “I never felt so supported, you know, by my friends, my girlfriends.”

The Scary Movie 6 actress explained that she was diagnosed with DCIS, often referred to as stage 0 breast cancer because the abnormal cells remain confined to a milk duct and have not spread into surrounding breast tissue, according to the Mayo Clinic.

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Cheri Oteri revealed her cancer diagnosis to the former first lady after attending a dinner for the Milken Institute. Cheri Oteri/ Instagram

The comedian, who was an SNL cast member for five seasons (1995 to 2000), said she first met Biden through the Milken Institute’s work on women’s health issues.

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The pair quickly bonded over their New Jersey roots—Biden grew up in Hammonton, while Oteri was raised in Philadelphia’s neighboring region.

Norm MacDonald and Cheri Oteri during a "Weekend Update" skit on the October 21, 1995, episode of "Saturday Night Live." NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

But their connection deepened after Oteri revealed she was scheduled to undergo a lumpectomy on April 26.

“She said, ‘All right, you’re going to get tired of me,’” Oteri recalled. “‘I’m going through this with you.’”

The comedian said the timing felt almost surreal.

Jill Biden started the Biden Breast Health Initiative in 1993. KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

“I’m sitting with all of these women, all of these accomplished, powerful women,” she said. “And it was the weirdest thing because I was just diagnosed with DCIS with breast cancer.”

What followed left her stunned.

“But when a stranger shows up in your life and is also that support ballast for you, it is really profound,” Oteri said.

Oteri said she recently underwent a second surgery to remove the remaining affected tissue. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

The pair later met for coffee during one of Biden’s trips to Los Angeles and spent two hours talking. Oteri described the former first lady as “a woman with a huge heart” who continued checking in throughout her treatment.

At first, Oteri insisted she was handling everything just fine.

“You know, she goes, ‘You’re going to get sick of me texting,’” Oteri recalled. “And I’m like, ‘Seriously, Jill, knock it off. I’m OK.’”

Jill Biden told Oteri about her husband's cancer experience and encouraged the actress to be honest. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

But Biden encouraged her to be more honest about her fears.

“You know, you can be vulnerable, and it’s OK to break,” Biden told her.

Oteri said she initially brushed off the concern, insisting she wasn’t in pain.

Biden responded by pointing out that her husband, former President Joe Biden, 83, wasn’t experiencing pain when he underwent treatment following his prostate cancer diagnosis last year.

After her second surgery, Oteri says she urges women to get a mammogram and a second opinion. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

“All right, I’m scared now,” Oteri remembered replying with a laugh.

The actress underwent a second surgery after doctors determined they had not removed all of the affected tissue during the first procedure. Despite the setback, she said she is recovering well and didn’t need the pain medication prescribed after the operation.

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DCIS is considered highly treatable and carries a low risk of becoming life-threatening, though it typically requires surgery and, in some cases, radiation or hormone therapy.

The experience also left Oteri with a message for other women. “Truly get your mammogram,” she said. “But also get a second opinion.”

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