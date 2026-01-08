Sarah Michelle Gellar, 48, Credits Trendy Fitness Tool for Her ‘Buffy’ Physique

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared the secret to shaping her physique ahead of reprising her most iconic role in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.

Gellar, 48, will play vampire slayer Buffy Anne Summers, a role that requires the same physical strength and flexibility now as it did during the show’s original 1997–2003 run. She outlined her wellness routine, including the tech-savvy hack that “doubles” the efficacy of her workouts, in a new interview with Elle magazine.

“Science has evolved and working out has gotten even more interesting,” she said. “I do different wellness things all the time to prepare for life.”

She continued, “I recently discovered electromagnetic stimulation, which is one of my favorite things. We do a full gym routine or I’ll take a Pilates class on a reformer, but wearing the EMS suit. It’s kind of like doubling up your workout at the same time.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar photographed on October 21, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

An electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) suit is a specialized, skintight garment equipped with electrodes. It aims to maximize the wearer’s workouts by further activating and contracting muscles through electrical impulses. The wearable technology is increasingly popular in wellness circles among those seeking to maximize their fitness regimens.

“It’s a little battery pack that attaches to the suit,” Gellar explained. “Then I just go to the gym and push the sled. I’ll do it using kettlebells; yesterday, I used the ski machine [while] wearing it.”

Of her workouts in the EMS suit, Gellar said, “I don’t think it’s that bad,” though her workout buddy claimed that “it felt like labor pains.”

Gellar is best known for her role in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003). IMDb

The actress also spoke about the evolution of her attitude toward lifting weights, saying, “I used to think...’I don’t want to bulk up.’ But then you realize, as women, specifically, as you get older, lifting is really important. The connotation of lifting weights is not so I look like The Rock. It’s so that I can keep the muscle that I’m losing as I get older.”

And, while Gellar has always loved to exercise, there’s one wellness habit that does not come naturally to her: “I am working on the water thing—that’s always a constant struggle for me. If I had my druthers, I would just drink coffee all day long," she said.