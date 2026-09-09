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STARSTRUCK

Sandra Bullock Reveals the Two A-Listers She’s Afraid to Pose With

The Oscar winner opened up about red-carpet nerves.

Sandra Bullock

Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

By Pia Bello

Sandra Bullock admits that there are two fellow A-listers who make her very nervous to stand with in photos.

The 62-year-old actress made the revelation during a September 8 appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, where she discussed her experiences at red carpet events for Practical Magic 2.

Sandra Bullock paired her scarlet-red Gabriela Hearst suit with a black leather bralette at the 2026 CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Sandra Bullock, pictured in a red Gabriela Hearst suit and black leather bralette at the 2026 CinemaCon in Las Vegas, named the two famous women she's nervous to stand next to in photos.

Mindy Small/WireImage via Getty Images

Bullock said she realized she was “not a red carpet gal” after looking back at photos from the film’s London premiere.

“I was like, ‘Why do I have stink face?’” she said. “I looked like I smelled something, and I’m like, ‘What happened? That’s not what I was feeling.’”

Cast member Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman attend a premiere for the film "Practical Magic 2" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 31, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Oscar winner called her "Practically Magic" co-star Nicole Kidman (pictured here at the film's Los Angeles premiere) a "goddess" after joking she would rather have a "comedy red carpet."

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The Oscar winner said she would rather have a “comedy red carpet” before praising co-star Nicole Kidman, 59.

“Nicole is a goddess,” Bullock stated, joking, “Can we just remove her from anything that we’re in?”

Nicole Kidman poses with straight blond hair during the Met Gala in 2026.

Kidman faced plastic surgery accusations earlier in September. Pictured here is the actress attending the 2026 Met Gala in a crimson sequined gown by Chanel.

Daniel Cole/Reuters

Kidman’s appearance has been a popular topic on social media. In September, she faced speculation about cosmetic procedures following appearances during the film’s press tour, with commenters accusing her of having “all the plastic surgery money can buy.”

Zendaya attends "The Odyssey" Photocall at the IET Building: Savoy Place on July 05, 2026 in London, England.

Bullock also compared herself to Zendaya, noting she would look like her "shoe polisher" next to the "Euphoria" alum.

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Bullock previously admitted that she would feel very awkward standing next to 30-year-old Euphoria star Zendaya.

“I want to be Zendaya, but I will never be Zendaya,” she told Jennifer Aniston during a conversation with Interview Magazine. “I’m like Zendaya’s shoe polisher. She’s glorious.”

1998 Sandra Bullock and Nichole Kidman stars in the new movie "Practical Magic."

Bullock and Kidman co-starred as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens in the 1998 film "Practical Magic." The sequel premieres on September 10, almost three decades after the original film's release.

Getty Images

Kidman and Bullock are currently promoting Practical Magic 2, which premieres on September 10. The sequel brings the two actresses back as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, nearly three decades after the original 1998 movie.

In the new film, the Owens family faces another threat involving its magical legacy.

This time around, Bullock’s character, Sally, is joined by her daughters Kylie and Antonia, played by Joey King and Maisie Williams, respectively.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in the 1998 fantasy "Practical Magic."

The two fantasy films are the only movies where Bullock and Kidman have starred together.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Bullock’s mandatory appearances with Kidman and Zendaya are few and far between, as she has only appeared with Kidman in the two Practical Magic films and has never been in a film with Zendaya.

Australian actress/producer Nicole Kidman and U.S. actress/producer Sandra Bullock promote their upcoming film "Practical Magic 2" during the Warner Bros presentation at CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 14, 2026.
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Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall as they get out of a car ahead of the Oceans 8 World Premiere in 2018.

Bullock also opened up about the death of her late partner, Bryan Randall, who died in 2023. She said she neglected her own health while taking care of him amid his struggles with ALS.

Jackson Lee/Getty Images

In the interview with Poehler, Bullock also opened up about the final years of her relationship with her late partner, photographer Bryan Randall.

Randall died in August 2023 at 57 following a three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

Bullock said she took care of her longtime partner during his illness, but ultimately realized she had neglected her own health.

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“I am always the caretaker,” she said. “I’m not good at asking for help, but I needed help, and I needed to ask it in a way that was safe.”

Bullock credited her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, with helping her recognize that she needed support.

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall leaving their hotel ahead of the 'Ocean's 8' film premiere on June 13, 2018 i

The notoriously private couple began dating in 2015 after Randall photographed Bullock's son's birthday party.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images

The actress and Randall began dating in 2015 after he photographed her son Louis’s birthday party. The couple kept their relationship private.

Bullock has two children, Louis, 16, and Laila, 12, whom she adopted in 2010 and 2015, respectively, and whom Randall helped raise.

After his death, Bullock has not publicly dated anyone and has taken a break from acting.

Sandra Bullock in Practical Magic 2.
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Pia Bello
Pia BelloBeauty & Wellness Intern

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