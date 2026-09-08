BARE NECESSITIES A-List Actress Poses Nude to Celebrate 60th Birthday The Oscar-nominated star celebrated her milestone birthday with a cheeky post. Kevin Winter/WireImage,

Salma Hayek celebrated her 60th birthday by returning to nature and posing nude in a risqué snap posted to social media.

The Oscar-nominated Frida star marked the milestone Monday with a cheeky skinny-dipping photo series on Instagram, posing bare-faced in the water while showing off the natural gray in her hair.

“60 and grateful,” Hayek captioned the post.

The actress gave her followers a cheeky surprise to kick off her birthday, posing clothing-free as she soaked up the sun. Salma Hayek/ Instagram

In the opening shot, Hayek smiled from the shallow water, resting her face in her hands as her wet hair, threaded with natural gray, fell over one shoulder. A second photo showed her from behind, carefree in the water as she swept her hair back.

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Commenters quickly flooded the post with birthday wishes, with many marveling at how little Hayek appears to have changed over her decades-long career.

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“60 yet ageless…. Father Time must be smitten with you,” one fan wrote.

“Salma Hayek is 60 years old? Wow! Her beauty has not changed a bit,” another added.

Salma Hayek stripped bare for her 60th birthday. Salma Hayek/ Instagram

Others saw the post as inspiration. “From a 65-year-old woman to a gorgeous 60-year-old woman—HAPPY BIRTHDAY!” one commenter wrote. “You give the 60s beautiful hope!”

Hayek has spent the past year making the case that turning 60 does not require retreating from swimsuit moments—or from being looked at.

In May, she stunned as a cover star for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

“If somebody had told me I was gonna be in it at 58, I would have sent them to the madhouse,” she said on location.

Hayek graced the cover of Sports Illustrated at 58. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Sports Illustra

For Hayek, the shoot meant more than looking good in a bikini.

“I don’t see why, after a certain age, we have to retract ourselves from embracing life to the fullest,” she said.

Her latest birthday post also echoed the way she rang in 59 last year: in a red-hot two-piece swimsuit on a yacht, holding what appeared to be a cocktail.

“59 trips around the sun and still dancing,” she wrote at the time. “Cheers to all of you & thank you for the love.”

Hayek has been increasingly open about aging on her own terms, including her decision to let her gray hair show publicly.

The Desperado star has also repeatedly denied getting the cosmetic procedures fans have speculated about for years.

In 2023, Kelly Ripa asked Hayek directly whether she had ever used Botox.

“No Botox!” Hayek answered, instead crediting her appearance to a “strange meditation” practice and “frequency machines.”

Last year, Hayek told Allure she had “no plastic surgery” and “no filler,” even pulling back her hair to show she did not have facelift scars.

Salma Hayek has denied plastic surgery speculation. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

She has, however, discussed trying Ultherapy Prime, an FDA-cleared ultrasound treatment used to firm and lift areas such as the brow, under-chin area, neck, and décolleté without surgery.

Hayek, who is now a global ambassador for Ultherapy Prime, told People last year that she began researching options after noticing what she called “the turkey neck.”

“I had been very conservative, doing the same thing and very little for a very long time, which was just working with energy and frequency [devices],” she said. “Nothing else, and I was doing really well.”

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But eventually, she said, her routine “plateaued.”

“For a moment, I thought, ‘oh my God, this is the only choice—the knife,’ which, I’m terrified of pain,” she said. “I am a chicken. My threshold, it’s low.”

Hayek has also denied breast augmentation rumors, saying her body changed through pregnancy, weight fluctuation, breastfeeding, and menopause.

“A lot of people said that I had breast augmentation; I don’t blame them,” she previously told People, adding that her breast growth was coupled with crippling back pain.

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