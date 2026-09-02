GOODBYE, FAREWELL Rock Legend, 81, Shares Health Update After Axing Concerts The cancellations shocked fans across North America. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Sir Rod Stewart’s wife has revealed new information about the rock legend after he canceled the rest of his 2026 tour.

Penny Lancaster told the Press Association that Stewart, 81, is “back at full speed in his day-to-day activities” but remains under strict doctors’ orders about the workouts he can and cannot do.

“But he’s going to come back stronger than ever,” Lancaster, 55, said. “He feels like he’s got a new lease of life.”

The musician canceled the remainder of his farewell tour, including stops in the U.S. and Mexico, after undergoing a coronary stent procedure, his team announced in an August 11 post on social media.

Stewart has been in the gym working out with a gradual build-up, but the “Maggie May” singer is still out for the count on performing since that takes more energy, she said.

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster attend the premiere of "Finding Harmony: A King's Vision" at Windsor Castle on January 28, 2026. Toby Melville/REUTERS

“I compared him to either a boxer coming out of his dressing room on the way to the ring or a horse coming out of the blocks,” Lancaster said. “I mean, he runs on, and he’s like straight into it, 100 miles an hour and doesn’t stop.”

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“I’m already feeling better and very much on the mend,” Stewart said in the post. “I’m deeply disappointed to miss these shows and so sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon.”

Stewart and Lancaster have been married for two decades and share two children, People reported. The duo met in 1999 after Stewart separated from his second wife, Rachel Hunter.

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“Love means many things to many people, but to me it’s wanting to share everything with the one you love, and I love Penny more now than ever,” Stewart told Hello! Magazine after the couple’s vow renewal ceremony in 2017.

Rod Stewart performs onstage at the Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois, on January 12, 1982. Paul Natkin/Getty Images

The musician’s final tour has been afflicted with cancellations—19 shows in total—due to health issues, including a sinus infection, laryngitis, and a heart procedure, The Independent reported.

While this tour was announced as his last large-scale stint, he said in a 2024 social media post that he wants to keep performing at smaller, more intimate venues.

“I have no desire to retire. I love what I do, and I do what I love,” Stewart said.

So far, Stewart’s website shows two additional performances in Colorado scheduled for 2027.

He rose to international fame in 1971 with the release of his third solo studio album, “Every Picture Tells a Story,” which included the breakout single “Maggie May.”

Sir Rod Stewart received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ronda Churchill/Ronda Churchill/REUTERS

He received the Lifetime Achievement Award during the American Music Awards in 2025.

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