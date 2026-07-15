Rock Legend, 62, Reveals His Astonishingly Small Waist Size
Lenny Kravitz is in the best shape of his life at 62, and he thanks one fashion choice for it.
The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter revealed the waist size he’s managed to keep consistent for years—and tricks behind his incredible six-pack abs—in an interview with Men’s Health.
One such secret is his unconventional approach to athletic gear. More specifically, Kravitz does not wear or own workout pants. Instead, he sticks with what he knows.
“I perform onstage in leather, denim, whatever, so those are the pants I wear to train,” he said.
His uncommon taste in trousers keeps him consistent with his workout routine. “It also means I can fit in a workout anytime, anywhere,” he explained.
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Kravitz’s 28-inch pants are also how the 5-foot-9, 153-pound rock star keeps track of his health.
“I can gauge everything by how I’m in my pants. Like, if my pants are a little tight, I know I’m getting outta’ shape,” he said.
The rocker added that his friend, two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington, 71, offered him a simple ethos to follow: “The pants don’t lie, the pants don’t lie.”
“Lenny was in better shape at 50 than he was at 40 or even 30,” Kravitz’s trainer of almost 30 years, Dodd Romero, told the outlet.
Romero, who also counts television personality Ryan Seacrest among his celebrity clientele, added, “Now, at 62, he’s in better shape than he was at 50.”
Kravitz also addressed people who question whether his physique was achieved with diet and exercise alone.
“All this is natural: no peptides, no human growth hormone, no testosterone,” he said.
Although Kravitz said he was not especially insecure about any part of his body, he revealed he might take a page from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s book.
“One summer Arnold cut all his sweatpants off at the knees so he could see his weak calves,” Kravitz said, mentioning that he would like to “fill out” his legs next.
Another celebrity also inspired Kravitz on his wellness journey in the mid-‘90s, when he began paying attention to his eating and training habits.
“Most people I knew in the rock and roll world were not taking care of themselves in that way, but Mick Jagger was a big influence on me,” he said.
He continued, “We were on holiday together once in the Bahamas, and I watched how disciplined he was about his training and nutrition and realized that this was a major part of his formula.”
Kravitz is the father of Batman actress Zoë Kravitz, 37, whom he shares with his ex-wife, The Cosby Show actress Lisa Bonet, 58. In April, Zoë announced her engagement to British pop star Harry Styles, 32, after eight months of dating.
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