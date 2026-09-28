LIKE A FINE WINE ‘West Wing’ Star Says One Habit Keeps Him Youthful at 62 The Hollywood A-lister shared his trick to looking great at any age. Emma McIntyre/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Rob Lowe is sharing the simple regimen that keeps him healthy, energetic, and youthful-looking at 62.

The actor, who emerged as an ‘80s teenage heartthrob for his roles in The Outsiders and St. Elmo’s Fire, shared his skincare routine during a Sept. 27 episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live.

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In a clip of the show, host Andy Cohen said the number-one question fans asked about Lowe was how he maintains his “eternally handsome face.”

Actor Rob Lowe in New York City in 1987 and at the FOX Fall Junket Red Carpet in Los Angeles in 2025. 1st photo: Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images Second photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

“That’s very nice,” the actor, who played deputy White House communications director Sam Seaborn on The West Wing, responded.

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He continued, “Well, I sleep a lot, it’s genetics—my dad is 86, and he looks like he’s maybe 70—and I don’t drink.”

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Several fans commented their admiration for Lowe on the clip, with one writing that the Emmy-nominated star only “improves with age.”

“He is so gorgeous; always has been, always will be! But in my opinion, he looks better now in his sixties than he did in his twenties,” another fan commented.

Fans showed their admiration for Lowe in the comments on a clip shared on Instagram. Instagram

Lowe initially entered rehab at Sierra Tucson in Arizona in 1990. Now, he says his 36 years of sobriety are “a leg up on everything.”

In 2024, the Parks and Recreation star told People his decision to stop drinking happened over the course of several nudges, calling it both “relieving” and “scary.”

Actors Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, and Tom Cruise on the set of "The Outsiders" in 1982. Nancy Moran/Nancy Moran/Getty Images

Beyond healthy habits and genetics, Lowe—who has publicly denied plastic surgery—credits his wife of 35 years, Sheryl Berkhoff, for making sure he always wears sunscreen.

“My wife is always on me [asking] ‘do you wanna look like a leather glove?’” Lowe told Cohen.

The couple first met on a blind date in 1983 but didn’t get together until six years later when they crossed paths again on the set of Bad Influence. Berkhoff served as a makeup artist on the 1990 thriller, in which Lowe starred opposite James Spader.

They married in 1991 and have two sons together, Matthew Lowe, 33, and John Lowe, 30. John co-starred with his father in the 2024 Netflix comedy series Unstable.

Rob Lowe poses with his wife, Sheryl Berkhoff, and sons Matthew Lowe, 33, and John Lowe, 30, as he receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015. Variety/Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

In a 2015 GQ interview about the launch of his skincare line, Profile4Men, Lowe said putting sunscreen on doesn’t come naturally to him.

“I’m not a product person per se, but over the years of being frankly forced to do it, I’ve become a believer,” he said.

He also told the magazine that since being in the skincare business, he’s been incorporating his products into his routine.

Rob Lowe as Chris Traeger in "Parks and Recreation" in 2009. NBC

Lowe’s next project is the release of his third memoir, What Do I Know: A Guide to Living, which arrives in April 2027.

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