Rita Wilson, 69, Reveals Secret Back Tattoo in Topless Photo
Will husband Tom Hanks debut an elaborate half-sleeve next?
Rita Wilson has revealed her secret back tattoo in a bold new photo.
The singer and actress, who is married to Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, showed off her large back tattoo in a bold new photo posted to her Instagram on Sept. 20.
Wilson, 69, captioned the post, “STRANGER WITH AGE? Who? Me? I’m lovin’ it! Who else is stranger with age? STRANGER WITH AGE song is out everywhere.”
The carousel’s first image shows the Sleepless in Seattle actress standing topless and facing away from the camera. She holds one hand to her chest and smiles while showing off her back, which is adorned with a massive budded cross tattoo. The geometric illustration runs from her neck to her lower back.
Wilson, who has been married to Hanks since 1988, also showed an arm tattoo on her bicep. The illustration featured a sun and an infinity symbol, above unreadable text because of her pose.
The other four photos in the post showed Wilson making funny faces and surfing with a big smile.
Wilson didn’t clarify whether the tattoos were permanent, but other famous women loved the post.
Jennifer Aniston liked the post, while Aniston’s Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon commented, “Love this!” with a smiling emoji.
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Oscar winner Julianne Moore, 65, left three red heart emojis.
Another supporter wrote, “My 90-year-old mother got a tattoo with my youngest daughter. And my oldest designed it. You’re very cool!”
Wilson also replied to some commenters.
One person wrote, “Stranger with age, or just more comfortable taking off the mask and allowing your authentic self to be seen and shine without self-criticism?” To that, Wilson replied, “All of the above.”
Another person commented: “Today is my birthday. I’m 40 today. I feel 40.” Wilson replied, “You’ll feel 40 in 40 years too.”
In February, at the Grammys, Wilson told The Cut about how her attitude towards tattoos had changed with age.
She said her son, Chester “Chet” Hanks, is “covered” in tattoos. The actor has at least sleeve tattoos on both arms, plus tattoos across his chest and along his sides.
Wilson shares Chet, 36, and Truman Hanks, 30, with her Forrest Gump-actor husband.
Wilson is also a stepmother to Hanks’s two children from his previous marriage to actress Samantha Lewes: Orange County star Colin Hanks, 48, and writer Elizabeth Ann “E.A.” Hanks, 44.
Hanks and Lewes were married from 1978 to 1987. She died of lung cancer at 49 in 2002.
“I recently met a tattoo artist, and when I grew up, anyone who had a tattoo, they were a ‘thug,’ they were a bad guy, they went to jail,” Wilson explained to the interviewer.
Adding, “I was talking to this tattoo artist, and she said, ‘No, when people come to me, they want to put tattoos on their body that really show you who they are so you get to know them.’ So now when I look at somebody’s tattoo, I look at them in a different way.”
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…