PRETTY IN INK Rita Wilson, 69, Reveals Secret Back Tattoo in Topless Photo Will husband Tom Hanks debut an elaborate half-sleeve next? Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Rita Wilson has revealed her secret back tattoo in a bold new photo.

The singer and actress, who is married to Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, showed off her large back tattoo in a bold new photo posted to her Instagram on Sept. 20.

Wilson, 69, captioned the post, “STRANGER WITH AGE? Who? Me? I’m lovin’ it! Who else is stranger with age? STRANGER WITH AGE song is out everywhere.”

The carousel’s first image shows the Sleepless in Seattle actress standing topless and facing away from the camera. She holds one hand to her chest and smiles while showing off her back, which is adorned with a massive budded cross tattoo. The geometric illustration runs from her neck to her lower back.

Rita Wilson showed off multiple tattoos in a new Instagram post. Instagram/Rita Wilson

Wilson, who has been married to Hanks since 1988, also showed an arm tattoo on her bicep. The illustration featured a sun and an infinity symbol, above unreadable text because of her pose.

Rita Wilson shared playful photos in a carousel on Instagram on Sept. 20, including a snapshot of herself in an oversized ushanka and snakeskin-print top. Instagram/Rita Wilson

The other four photos in the post showed Wilson making funny faces and surfing with a big smile.

Rita Wilson's adventurous carousel included a photo of herself surfing in a wetsuit. Instagram/Rita Wilson

Wilson didn’t clarify whether the tattoos were permanent, but other famous women loved the post.

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Jennifer Aniston liked the post, while Aniston’s Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon commented, “Love this!” with a smiling emoji.

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Oscar winner Julianne Moore, 65, left three red heart emojis.

Many famous women commented on Rita Wilson’s Instagram post. Instagram/Rita Wilson

Another supporter wrote, “My 90-year-old mother got a tattoo with my youngest daughter. And my oldest designed it. You’re very cool!”

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks married in 1988. Pictured here at their wedding reception in Los Angeles, California. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Wilson also replied to some commenters.

One person wrote, “Stranger with age, or just more comfortable taking off the mask and allowing your authentic self to be seen and shine without self-criticism?” To that, Wilson replied, “All of the above.”

Another person commented: “Today is my birthday. I’m 40 today. I feel 40.” Wilson replied, “You’ll feel 40 in 40 years too.”

Rita Wilson said that her son, Chet Hanks, is “covered” in tattoos. Pictured here at the Los Angeles official Emmy FYC red carpet in May 2025. Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

In February, at the Grammys, Wilson told The Cut about how her attitude towards tattoos had changed with age.

She said her son, Chester “Chet” Hanks, is “covered” in tattoos. The actor has at least sleeve tattoos on both arms, plus tattoos across his chest and along his sides.

Wilson shares Chet, 36, and Truman Hanks, 30, with her Forrest Gump-actor husband.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, with Truman and Elizabeth Hanks, at the Oscars in Los Angeles, California, in 2020. ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters

Wilson is also a stepmother to Hanks’s two children from his previous marriage to actress Samantha Lewes: Orange County star Colin Hanks, 48, and writer Elizabeth Ann “E.A.” Hanks, 44.

Hanks and Lewes were married from 1978 to 1987. She died of lung cancer at 49 in 2002.

Colin Hanks at the premiere of his film “Nuremberg” in Los Angeles, California, in October 2025. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

“I recently met a tattoo artist, and when I grew up, anyone who had a tattoo, they were a ‘thug,’ they were a bad guy, they went to jail,” Wilson explained to the interviewer.

Adding, “I was talking to this tattoo artist, and she said, ‘No, when people come to me, they want to put tattoos on their body that really show you who they are so you get to know them.’ So now when I look at somebody’s tattoo, I look at them in a different way.”

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