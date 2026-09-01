WHERE CAN I FIND A WORKOUT LIKE THAT? ‘Jessie’s Girl’ Singer Stuns Fans With Age-Defying Physique at 77 “What kind of fountain of youth potion is this man drinking?” Images Press/Getty Images

Fans are buzzing over the youthful physique of 1980s rock icon Rick Springfield.

A social media video showing the “Jessie’s Girl” singer performing shirtless at an August 23 concert in Tennessee on his 77th birthday went viral, prompting fans to comment on Springfield’s rock-hard abs.

“What kind of fountain of youth potion is this man drinking?” one person asked.

Rick Springfield performs shirtless on August 23 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Another wrote, “My brain is so confused because that’s at most a 40-year-old man. And logically I know he’s in his 70s.”

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Springfield was joined on stage by his wife, Barbara Porter, and two friends who gave him a birthday cake with his dog’s face on it.

“You can’t hide anything on the internet,” Springfield announced to the crowd. “I’m 77!”

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Later that week, fans again started whirring about Springfield’s shirtless antics during an August 29 show in Las Vegas.

“Who’s his chef, trainer, and doctors? I’ll buy whatever serum he’s taking,” one person commented.

Several people commented on a shirtless social media video of Rick Springfield performing in Las Vegas on August 29. Screengrab from REVIEWTHISguy on X.

In a 2025 interview with People, Springfield said he maintains his abs by exercising every day with his band.

“On the road we’re Planet Fitness wh---s,” Springfield said, noting that he tries to steer clear of dairy and has cut back on anything inflammatory, including alcohol.

“I’ll have meat now and then if I feel like feeling a little weak, but I don’t eat dairy or anything like that,” he said.

Rick Springfield performed at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, during the 2006 Emmy Awards. Sam Mircovich/REUTERS

Springfield also revealed in a Men’s Health interview that he typically starts his morning routine with scrambled eggs or egg whites and a protein shake Porter makes.

He stays hydrated by drinking tea and water throughout the day, and later eats a turkey sandwich his wife also makes.

“I play the guitar, she cooks the food,” Springfield said.

Rick Springfield, whose career spans five decades, poses for a photo on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014. David McNew/REUTERS

Barbara Porter, who is in her sixties, has been part of the singer’s life—and his morning routine—for more than 40 years.

Springfield first met Porter in the late 1970s, and the couple married at his family’s church in Australia in 1984, Hello! reported.

“She’s been my rock, and I’ve been her rock,” he told People in 2025. “It trades off. She’s definitely the one that has been the core of our relationship, without question, but as we get older, we both go off the deep end, and the other one’s got to be there to throw the lifesaver and pull them back to shore.”

Musician Rick Springfield hugs his wife, Barbara Porter, as he is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, on May 9, 2014. David McNew/David McNew/REUTERS

Springfield also shared that his trainer, Larry Willis, who counts Dick Van Dyke among his famous clientele, keeps him in shape with a regimen that includes plyometrics, exercises that quickly stretch and then contract the muscles.

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