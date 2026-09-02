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MIND THE GAP

A-List Actor, 77, Celebrates Birthday With His Age-Gap Wife, 43

The couple shared snapshots of how they spent the Golden Globe winner’s special day.

Cast member Richard Gere attends an FYC (For Your Consideration) event for the television series "The Agency" at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S. April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mario Anzuoni/Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

By Roosa Rahkonen

Richard Gere is celebrating getting older with the woman who keeps him young.

His wife, who is 33 years his junior, posted photos on Instagram showing how the couple spent the Pretty Woman star’s 77th birthday on August 31.

In the first photo, Alejandra Silva Gere, 43, embraced Richard while standing outside after dark. She wore a white dress for the occasion, paired with high open-toe heels, while her husband chose a gray button-up shirt, gray pants, and black dress shoes. The couple topped off their looks with colorful party hats.

Alejandra and Richard Gere celebrated Richard’s 77th birthday in colorful party hats.

Alejandra and Richard Gere celebrated Richard’s 77th birthday in colorful party hats.

Instagram/Alejandra and Richard Gere

The second photo shows the Golden Globe winner looking into the camera while Alejandra and one of their two young children hug him.

The pair shares two sons: Alexander and James, whom they welcomed in February 2019 and April 2020, respectively.

One photo showed Richard Gere smiling at the camera happily while his son and wife hugged him.

One photo showed Richard Gere smiling at the camera happily while his son and wife hugged him.

Instagram/Alejandra and Richard Gere

Richard is also a father to actor Homer Gere, 26, whom he shares with his second ex-wife, Bond girl Carey Lowell, 65.

Alejandra has a 13-year-old son, Albert Friedland, from her previous marriage to mining magnate Govind Friedland, the son of American billionaire Robert Friedland.

Cast members Uma Thurman and Richard Gere, and Alejandra Silva and Homer James Jigme Gere pose on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Oh Canada" in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Alejandra, Richard, and Homer Gere on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet with actress Uma Thurman in May 2024.

Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

In the third photo, Alejandra sat with the couple’s husky and poodle.

She titled the post, “No one I rather spend my life with, happy birthday, I love you, we love you 🥰”

Alejandra also posted a photo with the couple's dogs.

Alejandra also posted a photo with the couple’s dogs.

Instagram/Alejandra and Richard Gere

Richard and Alejandra first met years before they started dating.

Alejandra, an activist who runs a nonprofit to end homelessness in Spain, knew Richard as a family friend when she was younger, according to Hola!

The couple reconnected by chance in 2014, and she told the outlet that Richard sent her flowers until she agreed to a date.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva pose on the red carpet at the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards ceremony in Granada, Spain, February 8, 2025. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva at the Spanish Film Academy’s Goya Awards ceremony in Granada, Spain, in February 2025.

Jon Nazca/Reuters

“Our karma was attracted the moment we saw each other,” she told the outlet. “I’m not ignoring our age difference, and what it means to be with a Hollywood star, but when there’s such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear.”

The two married in 2018, and relocated to Spain in late 2024.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 06: Singer Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs during a stop of the band's No Filter tour at Allegiant Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
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Richard announced the move in November of that year during his appearance on Today.

“My wife is Spanish, and we’re going there for her family, her friends, her culture,” he told host Savannah Guthrie. “The kids are bilingual, so it’s really going to be great for them.”

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere during 65th Annual Academy Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States, 29th March 1993

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere at the 65th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, in 1993.

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Richard has a history of age-gap relationships. One of the best-documented was his short-lived marriage to supermodel Cindy Crawford, 60.

The couple eloped in Las Vegas in 1991, but divorced in 1995.

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere during 65th Annual Academy Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States, 29th March 1993
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In a 2016 podcast interview, Crawford said the pair’s 18-year age gap contributed to their separation and eventual divorce.

“I think part of the problem in our relationship was that we were a lot of other things, but I don’t know if we were ever friends—like peers, because I was young, and he was Richard Gere,” she said.

Diana Silvers and Richard Gere are seen filming at the "Asymmetry" set in Uptown, Manhattan on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Richard Gere and Diana Silvers play love interests in "Asymmetry." Pictured here on July 15, 2026, in New York City.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Richard faced backlash in July after behind-the-scenes photos of his upcoming movie, Asymmetry, were released.

In the film, Richard portrays the romantic interest of actress Diana Silvers, 28, a choice many thought was inappropriate considering the actors’ 48-year age difference.

On left, Richard Gere attends the red carpet during the Goya Cinema Awards 2025 at the Granada Conference & Exhibition Centre on February 8, 2025, in Granada, Spain; on right, Gere kisses 28-year-old actress Diana Silvers in 'Asymmetry.'
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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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