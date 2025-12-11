Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

A reality TV star is suing an Atlanta doctor for medical malpractice after a chemical peel treatment went wrong, according to Us Weekly.

Shamea Morton, 43, who stars on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and her husband, businessman Gerald Mwangi, filed a suit accusing Dr. Jing Jing Wong Harris of medical malpractice. The suit claims Morton received a peel on her back and legs at Pretty Faces Atlanta on March 13, 2024, that was inadequately supervised, leaving the Bravo star with significant scarring.

According to the Us Weekly report, the former professional cheerleader alleges that the cosmetic treatment was inappropriate given her diagnosis of a fungal condition known as tinea versicolor. The lawsuit asserts that, due to Morton’s health condition, the Drumline star should have been referred to a dermatologist and treated with less-aggressive options rather than the peel.

Shamea Morton's back after the alleged malpractice. Fulton County Superior Court

According to the Mayo Clinic, tinea versicolor is a common condition caused by an overgrowth of a fungus (yeast) on the skin. While it is not dangerous, it can lead to patchy changes in skin tone across the body, typically on the torso, neck, and arms.

The suit reportedly claims that this peel would be “completely inappropriate” because of Morton’s “African American skin,” even if she did not suffer from tinea versicolor. Morton’s lawsuit also alleges that “Harris never consulted, examined, or approved the treatment plan for [Morton] prior to the application of the chemical peel.”

According to Certification Matters, a medical board certification database, Harris is board-certified in family medicine.

Shamea Morton and fellow 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Drew Sidora at BravoCon Live on November 16, 2025. Bravo/Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Morton says that her pain was not taken seriously. The suit claims that when her cries and screams of pain caused the doctor to enter the room, Harris chalked it up to her being “dramatic.”

“What happened to Shamea when she was burned is unacceptable and inexcusable,” Darren M. Tobin, Morton’s lawyer, told Us Weekly in a statement. “We intend on pursuing full justice allowed under the law.”

Shamea Morton onstage during "Keep It Positive, Sweetie" podcast live taping at The Buckhead Theater on March 2, 2025. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Nonsurgical treatments, including chemical peels, might seem low-risk compared to surgical procedures, such as facelifts and liposuction. However, they can still cause pain and unforeseen consequences, even under ideal conditions.

In our previous interviews with medical professionals across dermatology, plastic surgery, and dentistry, the consensus among reputable experts is clear: do your due diligence in researching practitioners, and don’t rush the process. Remember, it’s always OK to walk away—even if you’re already sitting in the chair with numbing cream on.