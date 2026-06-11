Lifestyle FASHION MEETS FUNCTION Reformation Just Launched a Vacation-Ready Travel Capsule With Monos The two brands joined forces to launch a limited-edition collection of sustainable travel accessories. Monos.

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Just in time for summer vacations, sustainable fashion brand Reformation has teamed up with luxury luggage brand Monos to debut a new limited-edition collection that blends the luggage company’s intuitive designs with the clothing line’s feminine aesthetic. The capsule reflects both brands’ commitment to sustainability and responsible sourcing, using recycled and repurposed materials.

The collection is centered around a set of four compressible packing cubes in an ice cream-inspired palette with blush pink, brown, cream, and baby blue. A subtle gingham print appears on the brown, while the blush pink echoes a vintage quilt with a two-tone stripe. Each cube is adorned with lace, one of summer’s biggest fashion trends.

Monos.

Monos $ 135 Monos × Reformation Compressible Packing Cubes Shop At Monos

These cubes ensure your suitcase—carry-on or not—stays neatly organized. Cubes are also key to saving space (looking at you, overpackers!), and these ones are designed to fit perfectly into a Monos suitcase, like the Carry-On Pro Plus. Plus, the mesh top panel helps avoid confusion about what may be inside, while the materials and anti-catch zippers prevent rips or tears.

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Monos.

Monos $ 25 Monos × Reformation Luggage Tag Shop At Monos

A butterscotch-colored luggage tag made from 100 percent deadstock genuine leather takes cues from Reformation’s aesthetic with a pretty oval shape. The tag attaches to any luggage with a secure loop closure and features an information card behind a clear cover in the event of lost baggage.

Monos.

Monos $ 75 Monos × Reformation Cosmetic Pouch Shop At Monos

Rounding out the drop is the cream-colored quilted cosmetics pouch. Finished with lace detailing, this lightweight bag features a satin-like interior lining. It’s also wide enough to fit a hairbrush and several bottles, closing with a magnetic snap. Think of this bag as an in-flight essential to store skincare products or light makeup for a pre-landing refresh.

The drop follows the Canadian luggage brand’s first-ever sunglasses collection, which dropped in late May. The brand also dropped a bold luggage line with designer Simon Miller featuring jungle green and coastal blue suitcases late last year, signifying Monos’ move further into the fashion realm.

The Monos x Reformation collection is available now on Monos.com or in-store at both Monos and Reformation retail locations.

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