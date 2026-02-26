Reese Witherspoon’s 26-Year-Old Daughter Looks Just Like Her Now
The 26-year-old daughter of actors Reese Witherspoon, 49, and Ryan Phillippe looked more like her famous mom than ever at a red carpet appearance on Wednesday.
Ava Phillippe attended the Scream 7 premiere in Los Angeles in a Bryony Maxi Slip Dress from AllSaints ($219, AllSaints), which featured a colorful statement snake-print pattern, spaghetti straps, and a split hem. The dress exposed her arms, showing her tattoos.
She accessorized with golden dangling statement earrings with gem details and red pumps with pointed toes.
The young actress resembled Witherspoon at 26, the age at which she filmed the quintessential early-oughts romantic comedy, Sweet Home Alabama.
Get a First Look
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
The young actress sported easygoing layers, curtain bangs, and sun-kissed highlights, reminiscent of the early 2000s.
Her makeup, too, felt like a nostalgic throwback, featuring smoky eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, and a dusting of rosy-pink blush on the apples of her cheeks.
Ava has followed in her parents’ footsteps, appearing in the TV shows Doctor Odyssey and Random Canyon.
Witherspoon shares Ava and Deacon, 22, with Ryan Phillippe, her first husband, with whom she starred in the 1999 drama Cruel Intentions. She’s also mother to Tennessee, 13, with her second husband, former talent agent Jim Toth, 55.
Ava, who dyed her hair brunette in 2024 and back to blonde in October 2025, has always resembled her mother—a likeness that Witherspoon joked about in a 2021 InStyle interview.
“I love being mistaken for [Ava] because it makes me feel so young,” Witherspoon joked, adding, “I’m so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother.”
When Ava was having a hard time with the comparisons, Witherspoon had a trusted source to soothe her.
“We talk to Zoë Kravitz a lot,” she said. “Because she and her mother [Lisa Bonet] look exactly alike, so whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, ‘Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about.’ I mean, that’s another mother-daughter combo that’s like identical twins.”
Witherspoon has previously spoken about the challenge of raising her children in the public eye.
“It’s an odd situation because I didn’t grow up famous. So she’s living an experience that I did not have, and so are my sons,” Witherspoon said.
She added, “We are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate. Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world. She’s studying and learning and trying to find herself. It’s a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path.”
Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog