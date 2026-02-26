The 26-year-old daughter of actors Reese Witherspoon, 49, and Ryan Phillippe looked more like her famous mom than ever at a red carpet appearance on Wednesday.

Ava Phillippe attended the Scream 7 premiere in Los Angeles in a Bryony Maxi Slip Dress from AllSaints ($219, AllSaints), which featured a colorful statement snake-print pattern, spaghetti straps, and a split hem. The dress exposed her arms, showing her tattoos.

Ava Phillippe at the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Scream 7" in Hollywood, 2026. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

She accessorized with golden dangling statement earrings with gem details and red pumps with pointed toes.

Ava Phillippe wore a long snake-printed slip dress with red heels. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The young actress resembled Witherspoon at 26, the age at which she filmed the quintessential early-oughts romantic comedy, Sweet Home Alabama.

The young actress sported easygoing layers, curtain bangs, and sun-kissed highlights, reminiscent of the early 2000s.

Her makeup, too, felt like a nostalgic throwback, featuring smoky eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, and a dusting of rosy-pink blush on the apples of her cheeks.

Ava Phillippe in 2026 and Reese Witherspoon in 2006. Getty Images

Ava has followed in her parents’ footsteps, appearing in the TV shows Doctor Odyssey and Random Canyon.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe in New York City, 1998. Victor Malafronte/Getty Images

Witherspoon shares Ava and Deacon, 22, with Ryan Phillippe, her first husband, with whom she starred in the 1999 drama Cruel Intentions. She’s also mother to Tennessee, 13, with her second husband, former talent agent Jim Toth, 55.

Reese Witherspoon at 26 years old in "Sweet Home Alabama". IMDb

Ava, who dyed her hair brunette in 2024 and back to blonde in October 2025, has always resembled her mother—a likeness that Witherspoon joked about in a 2021 InStyle interview.

“I love being mistaken for [Ava] because it makes me feel so young,” Witherspoon joked, adding, “I’m so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother.”

When Ava was having a hard time with the comparisons, Witherspoon had a trusted source to soothe her.

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe at the Tiffany & Co. Celebration of the launch of Blue Book in Beverly Hills, 2024. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co

“We talk to Zoë Kravitz a lot,” she said. “Because she and her mother [Lisa Bonet] look exactly alike, so whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, ‘Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about.’ I mean, that’s another mother-daughter combo that’s like identical twins.”

Witherspoon has previously spoken about the challenge of raising her children in the public eye.

“It’s an odd situation because I didn’t grow up famous. So she’s living an experience that I did not have, and so are my sons,” Witherspoon said.

She added, “We are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate. Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world. She’s studying and learning and trying to find herself. It’s a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path.”