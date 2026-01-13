Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Reese Witherspoon, 49, started the week strong with a makeup-free photo that showed off her glowing skin and organizational skills.

In a new post on her Instagram stories, The Morning Show actress sat cross-legged atop an extensive calendar with colorful markers in hand, wearing a smile on her bare face. She wore a light gray hoodie, coordinating leggings, and red toenail polish, her blonde hair falling in shiny waves.

“And my next project...” she wrote on the photo, tagging Jesse Itzler and the “#influenced.” Itzler is an author, entrepreneur, and the creator of The Big A## Calendar, an oversized one-sheet calendar with 365 boxes—one for each day of the year.

Witherspoon is a mom-of-three with a highly successful acting career and her own book club, so it’s only fair that she starts the new year by organizing her schedule. The actress also turns 50 on March 22, making 2026 an extra-special year.

Witherspoon’s radiant skin is what really caught our attention in the photo, though. She achieves her healthy glow by following a skincare routine she is delightfully transparent about.

The actress recently launched her own Shop My page, where she titles her list of favorite beauty products, “For the Beauty Lover Who’s Tried Everything.” Her skincare favorites include Ilia Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream ($46, Ilia), Keren Bartov Booster Peel & Glow Serum ($195, Keren Bartov), and Kitsch Charcoal Satin Pillow Eye Mask ($18, Kitsch).