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These Red Light-Powered Vibrators Aim to Combine Sex and Wellness

Red light therapy has officially made its way down south.

Red Light Vibrators

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Joylux//Private Gym/Lelo

By MaryFrances “Francky” Knapp

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

Your favorite sex toy just got a whole lot more sophisticated. Red light therapy technology, which has become a multi-billion dollar facet of the beauty industry, has cast its coveted glow onto the sexual wellness industry. In layman’s terms: even sex toys have LED power now.

As Scouted reported in a deep dive on red light therapy, research on the technology’s potential for cellular-level repair has been decades in the making. After observing the impact of red light therapy on plant growth in space in the 1990s, NASA funded studies on its benefits for humans and observed that small scratches and blemishes began to heal much faster after exposure to visible red light or near-infrared light.

As Dr. Sarah de la Torre previously told Scouted, “the authors of thousands of published peer-reviewed papers believe that this band of light stimulates the mitochondria in your cells to create the energy we need.” In the world of skincare, that can purportedly mean boosted collagen production and scar tissue repair.

Once a niche area of research, red light therapy can now be found on wearable neck and shoulder devices, full-body therapy mats, and, most recently, integrated into sleek sex toys by luxury brands such as Joylux and LELO; As the latter company explains about its new red light vibrator, the Mona Spectra, the vibe uses LED light in order to help “relax the pelvic muscles and increase blood flow.” This becomes especially exciting for those looking to strengthen their pelvic floor, ease symptoms of menopause, and stimulate more vaginal lubrication.

As a sex writer, I’ve been waiting for this best-of-both-worlds moment. This is the kind of development that has the potential to further destigmatize women’s sexual health—itself a booming industry —by folding it into a larger holistic conversation about women’s wellness, which we’ve already seen with the advent of this Korean beauty-inspired vibrator.

We’re finally starting to see sex toys become sex tech in a way that underlines why women’s health and pleasure aren’t mutually exclusive, so let’s unpack the best and brightest red light sex toys on the market.

Lelo
$300

LELO Mona Spectra

LELO took one of its most popular G-spot vibrators, Mona, and equipped it with near-infrared lights, as well as green and blue LED settings. As LELO explains, the blue light is designed to have an anti-inflammatory effect, while the green light is intended to have a calming effect on the skin and may help with hyperpigmentation. The fact that the vibrator itself has a whopping 16 intensity levels coursing through its soft, gently ribbed shaft makes it the most head-turning red light vibe out there.
Shop Now Lelo
Joylux
$395

Joylux Rose Gold vFit

When it comes to red light sex toys, Joylux is one of the leaders in the game. The sexual wellness company makes a chic rose gold vibrator that is made with medical-grade silicone, and which uses not only red LED light therapy but a gentle warming function to make solo play all the more relaxing. Plus, it offers a monthly payment plan for the vibrator, making it more affordable than ever.
Shop Now Joylux
Shop Now Amazon
Private Gym
$280

Optimus Red Blood Flow Boosting Penis Pump Wrap Set

Last but not least, a high-tech treat for the penis-endowed: the Optimus not only does the work of a classic penis pump (meaning: potentially helping reduce erectile dysfunction symptoms), but it also integrates red light therapy into the experience to help combat age-related ED and penile shrinkage.
Shop Now Private Gym
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MaryFrances “Francky” Knapp
MaryFrances “Francky” KnappFreelance Contributor

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