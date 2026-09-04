These Red Light-Powered Vibrators Aim to Combine Sex and Wellness
Red light therapy has officially made its way down south.
All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.
Your favorite sex toy just got a whole lot more sophisticated. Red light therapy technology, which has become a multi-billion dollar facet of the beauty industry, has cast its coveted glow onto the sexual wellness industry. In layman’s terms: even sex toys have LED power now.
As Scouted reported in a deep dive on red light therapy, research on the technology’s potential for cellular-level repair has been decades in the making. After observing the impact of red light therapy on plant growth in space in the 1990s, NASA funded studies on its benefits for humans and observed that small scratches and blemishes began to heal much faster after exposure to visible red light or near-infrared light.
As Dr. Sarah de la Torre previously told Scouted, “the authors of thousands of published peer-reviewed papers believe that this band of light stimulates the mitochondria in your cells to create the energy we need.” In the world of skincare, that can purportedly mean boosted collagen production and scar tissue repair.
Once a niche area of research, red light therapy can now be found on wearable neck and shoulder devices, full-body therapy mats, and, most recently, integrated into sleek sex toys by luxury brands such as Joylux and LELO; As the latter company explains about its new red light vibrator, the Mona Spectra, the vibe uses LED light in order to help “relax the pelvic muscles and increase blood flow.” This becomes especially exciting for those looking to strengthen their pelvic floor, ease symptoms of menopause, and stimulate more vaginal lubrication.
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
As a sex writer, I’ve been waiting for this best-of-both-worlds moment. This is the kind of development that has the potential to further destigmatize women’s sexual health—itself a booming industry —by folding it into a larger holistic conversation about women’s wellness, which we’ve already seen with the advent of this Korean beauty-inspired vibrator.
We’re finally starting to see sex toys become sex tech in a way that underlines why women’s health and pleasure aren’t mutually exclusive, so let’s unpack the best and brightest red light sex toys on the market.
LELO Mona Spectra
Joylux Rose Gold vFit
Optimus Red Blood Flow Boosting Penis Pump Wrap Set
Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…