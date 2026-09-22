JUST BEING NOSY Reality Star Says Humiliating Airport Mishap Exposed Her Nose Job The Bravo star underwent her procedure at a young age. Kayla Oaddams/Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss’s daughter, Riley Burruss, revealed an awkward scenario that forced her to prove she had undergone plastic surgery.

The 24-year-old star of Bravo’s Next Gen NYC shared the situation during an episode of her mom’s podcast, Speak On It, and publicly confirmed the longstanding chatter about her nose job.

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Riley Burruss poses for season two of Next Gen NYC. Bravo/Clifton Prescod/Bravo via Getty

“I remember when I was coming back into town or something a few years ago, and the TSA agent stopped me and was like, ‘Um, this doesn’t look like you,’” Riley, who graduated from New York University in 2024, told her mom.

She continued, “I literally had to pull up the email of the confirmation of my nose job to show the agent, to be like, ‘No, this is me. I just got my nose done.”

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Kandi, 50, who shares Riley with her ex-boyfriend Russell Spencer, responded with laughter, saying, “I guess the facial recognition did not recognize.”

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The Grammy-winning songwriter also has two other children, Ace Tucker, 10, and Blaze Tucker, 6, with her ex-husband, producer Todd Tucker. Kandi and Tucker’s 11-year marriage ended in March 2026.

Riley Burruss in 2016 (before her nose job) and in 2023 (after her nose job). Prince Williams/WireImage;Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

The mother-daughter pair explained that Riley decided to get her nose done five years ago, right before going to college. They thought the timing was right because Riley would potentially meet future co-workers at her new school.

Reality TV star Kandi Burruss at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. DAVID SWANSON/David Swanson/REUTERS

On the podcast, Kandi and Riley said they never intended to keep the latter’s surgery secret.

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“We were open to talking about it when we were on Housewives the season that you did it. But they decided not to show it,” Kandi said, adding she thought the decision-makers were trying to shield her from any negative comments.

Even half a decade after the surgery, Riley’s nose often becomes a point of discussion.

“Yes, I get it,” Riley said. “Like sometimes you got to grow into your features and whatever—probably shouldn’t have done it that young, cool.”

Riley Burruss with her mother, Kandi Burruss, at the 2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

While some people have speculated that Riley got her nose job because of harsh comments online, she clarified that she just felt like her nose didn’t fit her face.

“It’s my body. If I want to go get 15 nose jobs, then I’ll do whatever I want,” Riley said. “We should stop judging people.”

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