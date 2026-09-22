Reality Star Says Humiliating Airport Mishap Exposed Her Nose Job
The Bravo star underwent her procedure at a young age.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss’s daughter, Riley Burruss, revealed an awkward scenario that forced her to prove she had undergone plastic surgery.
The 24-year-old star of Bravo’s Next Gen NYC shared the situation during an episode of her mom’s podcast, Speak On It, and publicly confirmed the longstanding chatter about her nose job.
“I remember when I was coming back into town or something a few years ago, and the TSA agent stopped me and was like, ‘Um, this doesn’t look like you,’” Riley, who graduated from New York University in 2024, told her mom.
She continued, “I literally had to pull up the email of the confirmation of my nose job to show the agent, to be like, ‘No, this is me. I just got my nose done.”
Kandi, 50, who shares Riley with her ex-boyfriend Russell Spencer, responded with laughter, saying, “I guess the facial recognition did not recognize.”
The Grammy-winning songwriter also has two other children, Ace Tucker, 10, and Blaze Tucker, 6, with her ex-husband, producer Todd Tucker. Kandi and Tucker’s 11-year marriage ended in March 2026.
The mother-daughter pair explained that Riley decided to get her nose done five years ago, right before going to college. They thought the timing was right because Riley would potentially meet future co-workers at her new school.
On the podcast, Kandi and Riley said they never intended to keep the latter’s surgery secret.
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
“We were open to talking about it when we were on Housewives the season that you did it. But they decided not to show it,” Kandi said, adding she thought the decision-makers were trying to shield her from any negative comments.
Even half a decade after the surgery, Riley’s nose often becomes a point of discussion.
“Yes, I get it,” Riley said. “Like sometimes you got to grow into your features and whatever—probably shouldn’t have done it that young, cool.”
While some people have speculated that Riley got her nose job because of harsh comments online, she clarified that she just felt like her nose didn’t fit her face.
“It’s my body. If I want to go get 15 nose jobs, then I’ll do whatever I want,” Riley said. “We should stop judging people.”
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…