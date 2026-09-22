NO FILTER Reality Star Looks Unrecognizable in Rare Makeup-Free Photo The Bravo star ditched her usual heavy glam for a stripped-back appearance.

Teresa Giudice ditched her signature glam for a rare makeup-free moment before undergoing a dramatic transformation.

The 54-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star appeared bare-faced in an Instagram video this week shared by makeup artist Frank Reyna, who documented the socialite getting ready for a night out.

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Giudice looked cozy in the makeup chair, wearing a black velour zip-up set with silver detailing.

Her light brown hair was parted down the middle and fell naturally around her face, while her usual glamorous look was stripped back to just a pair of small hoop earrings as Reyna prepared to get to work.

Teresa Giudice shows off a stunning transformation with the help of make-up artist Frank Reyna. Instagram/ Teresa Giudice

The makeup artist then covered the camera to create a transition before revealing Giudice fully glammed up beside him.

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Her finished look featured smoky eye makeup, rosy cheeks, and a neutral lip. Hairstylist Manny’s Mane styled her hair in soft curls, while Giudice swapped the sweatsuit for a plunging cutout dress covered in metallic sequin detailing.

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Reyna made a few final touch-ups before Giudice posed for the camera and blew a kiss.

“The one and only Teresa Giudice,” read the text over the video, set to “Nicole Kidman” by ADÉLA.

The reality star may be known for heavy glam—and her short stint in a federal prison for bankruptcy fraud and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud—but she has also been unusually open about the work that goes into maintaining her appearance.

'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' star rarely appears bare-faced since her rise to fame. NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In June, Giudice shared footage of herself undergoing a thread lift on her neck at Injx by Nat Aesthetics in Morristown, New Jersey.

“We did a little refresh to the neck, just a couple of threads here and there,” nurse practitioner Natia Rufolo said in the clip.

A thread lift uses temporary sutures beneath the skin to create a subtle lifting effect without surgically removing loose skin, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Giudice remained awake during the procedure and approved the treatment afterward.

“It feels great,” she said, adding of Rufolo, “She was amazing. I’m a chicken, and she was great.”

Giudice gave a close look into her threads procedure. Instagram/ Teresa Giudice

It is far from Giudice’s first cosmetic tweak.

She has previously acknowledged getting Botox, lip filler, breast implants, a nose-tip rhinoplasty, Ultherapy, and Morpheus8.

Giudice told Glamour in 2018 that she got Botox every three to five months and had no regrets about the results.

“I love the way I look so much better now compared to when I first started doing the show. I feel great,” she said.

That same year, she admitted on Watch What Happens Live that she had “a little” lip filler.

Giudice said her daughters encouraged her to finally get her lip filler dissolved. Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Beauty treatments have also become something of a family affair.

Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, 25, underwent rhinoplasty at 19. Giudice later went to the same surgeon for work on the tip of her own nose.

Her youngest daughter, Audriana Giudice, 17, has said she grew up accompanying her mother to Botox appointments.

“I would always go with my mom when she would get her Botox,” Audriana said on Giudice’s Turning the Tables podcast in 2025.

The experience even helped spark Audriana’s interest in eventually working in aesthetics.

Teresa Giudice and her daughter Gia Giudice went to the same surgeon for their rhinoplasty's. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Giudice has supported the idea, discussing the nursing training her daughter could pursue and the possibility of one day opening her own med spa.

But Giudice’s daughters have also encouraged their mother to ease up on some of the enhancements.

In 2024, Giudice dissolved some of her lip filler after it had migrated above her upper lip, saying her four daughters helped convince her to make the change.

“My kids, that’s what made me do it,” she told E!, recalling their advice: “Ma, don’t do anymore.”

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