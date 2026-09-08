‘I WANT MY LIFE BACK’ Embattled Reality Star, 53, Reveals Why She Looks ‘Like Death’ Right Now The “Real Housewives” alum says she finally found an answer to her mysterious facial disfigurement. Getty Images;Instagram/Brandi Glanville

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has shared a new health update almost two years after first going public about her battle with a painful facial disfigurement.

“I know I’m so skinny right now. I can’t eat,” Glanville, 53, said in an Instagram video on Sunday. “I feel like death. I look like death.”

In the video, the embattled reality star was arranging infusions on a table and said she was taking them for 18 hours a day, which affected her appetite. One empty bag had contained the antibiotic Imipenem, which she said she uses overnight.

Brandi Glanville documented her IV journey on social media. Instagram/Brandi Glanville

In another Instagram video, posted on Monday, Glanville was in bed getting the infusions and said she underwent an MRI and ultrasound that gave her answers to her long-lasting health issues.

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“We did the ultrasound in the doctor’s office, and the technician said that there was something alive in my face and that it was moving and she’d never seen anything like it. And then the radiologist agreed,” she said.

On Tuesday, Glanville posted a fourth Instagram video.

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In the caption, she wrote, “I’m finally ready to tell you what I’ve actually been fighting and to start sharing some of my worst moments leading up to finally getting diagnosed.”

Brandi Glanville showed her neck in the videos and described a hard lump. Instagram/Brandi Glanville

She said that the issues originally started with her face, “But over the years, not being diagnosed properly, it has spread. Now it goes down my right arm.”

After Glanville first published a photo on X about her facial disfigurement in December 2024, she has received multiple different diagnoses for her condition. In December 2024, she wrote that a doctor suspected it was a jumping parasite. In June 2026, she said that she was diagnosed with a benign tumor in one of the lymph nodes in her face.

Glanville added a video clip of herself crying and holding a round lump on her neck. “It’s hard as a rock,” she said. “I’m so sick I just want to cut it out of my face.”

The clip was followed by others showing her symptoms, like a rash, and her struggle to open her mouth properly.

Brandi Glanville showed different stages of her face, including lumps and a rash. Instagram/Brandi Glanville

“I’ve been diagnosed with highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm,” Glanville wrote in the caption, referring to dangerous, treatment-resistant bacteria.

She also received a diagnosis of coccidioidomycosis, also known as valley fever, a fungal infection that can cause symptoms like fever, rash, and joint pain, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Brandi Glanville competed on shows like ”Celebrity Apprentice,” ”Celebrity Big Brother,” and ”Traitors.” Pictured here at a press conference in 2015. Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Another one of Glanville’s diagnoses was Demodex dermatitis, also known as demodicosis. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it’s an overgrowth of face mites that can trigger redness and itchiness.

In addition, she listed mononucleosis, also known as the “kissing disease,” which can cause fever, swollen lymph nodes in the neck and armpits, fatigue, and skin rash.

Brandi Glanville shares her two sons with actor Eddie Cibrian. The couple was married from 2001 to 2010. Pictured here in Beverly Hills in 1998. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Glanville outlined her next steps and new health protocol.

“I also have a fungal ball in my face that needs to be removed,” she wrote, referring to a noninvasive fungal sinus infection buildup. “I have to get the metals from old dental work out of my mouth, my breast implants need to come out, and I’m looking at 4–6 months of daily IV treatment.”

In February, Glanville revealed that she underwent a life-saving breast explant surgery after finding out her left breast implant was leaking, and the right one had ruptured.

She had first undergone implant surgery in 2007, after giving birth to her second son with then-husband, actor Eddie Cibrian.

In February, she suspected the silicone in her body from the broken implant was the reason for her facial disfigurement. Yet, she concerned her fans when she revealed she had actually gotten a new pair of breast implants put in during her explant surgery.

Brandi Glanville was a full-time cast member of ”The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” from 2012 to 2015. Pictured here with Yolanda Foster, Lisa Vanderpump, Taylor Armstrong, and Kyle Richards in New York City in 2013. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

In her caption, Glanville continued: “The treatment has NOT been easy and so far I’ve had very little improvement. I still have a couple [of] surgeries ahead of me and months of treatment to go.”

She also revealed the financial drain of the new diagnosis, after saying in February she had spent a shocking $200,000 seeking answers.

“Even with insurance, this is costing me around $3,300–$6,000 a month,” Glanville wrote. “I’m not able to work right now other than my podcast and I honestly don’t know how I’m going to do this mentally or financially.”

Brandi Glanville at the grand opening of Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Clinic West Hollywood in April 2024. Paul Archuleta/Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Glanville wrote, “I’m sharing some really bad moments and I know I don’t look good in these videos. Honestly, I don’t care. I feel terrible and this is what being sick looks like for me right now. So please be nice in the comments. I’m already fighting enough.”

“I just want this s--t OUT of my body,” she continued. “I want my health back. I want my life back. I want to feel like me again.”

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