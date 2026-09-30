RECOVER & RESTORE This Recovery Tool Soothes Sore Muscles While Boosting Lymphatic Drainage It not only relieves stubborn neck tension and soothes sore muscles post-workout but also helps combat bloating and water retention. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Rally.

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From red light masks to microcurrent devices and PEMF mats, I’ve covered the gamut of innovative (and sometimes downright bizarre) wellness tools during my tenure as a lifestyle and beauty writer. Surprisingly, though, I’d never used a muscle recovery device until recently. A massage gun was at the top of my wish list for quite some time—I’m an athlete who dances ballet twice a week on top of my normal workout schedule.

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Recently, my muscles definitely needed some serious TLC, so I decided it was time to get something to help. Instead of opting for a basic massage gun, though, I landed on a multi-use recovery device that I now can’t seem to stop using.

Rally’s handy at-home tool provides the best of both worlds: lymphatic drainage and massage recovery for even the sorest of muscles. If you’ve been looking to invest in a device like this too, look no further. Ahead, you’ll find everything you need to know about this next-level recovery tool and unexpected body sculptor.

Amazon $ 500 Rally Orbital Massager While the massager is engineered for custom pressure and intensity, it's gentle enough to use on your whole body—including your more sensitive feet and forearms. Shop Now Amazon

What is lymphatic drainage?

“Lymphatic drainage is a gentle massage technique that supports the body’s natural lymphatic system, which plays an important role in maintaining fluid balance and immune function,” says ORA Method Kimberly Ross. “Regular lymphatic drainage can help reduce temporary puffiness and fluid retention and leave you feeling lighter and less swollen.”

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While it isn’t 100 percent necessary to perform a lymphatic drainage massage daily because your lymphatic system is always working on its own in the background, Ross said there’s something else to keep in mind. “Unlike the circulatory system, though, it doesn’t have the heart acting as a central pump, so things like everyday movement and breathing naturally help move lymphatic fluid throughout the body,” she adds. “When lymphatic flow is affected, fluid can accumulate and cause swelling. Gentle movement and lymphatic massage can help support that natural process.”

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I’ve received lymphatic drainage massages in the past and was told by my therapist that I should try to do some form of lymphatic drainage-boosting activity (dry brushing, standing on a vibration plate, etc.) daily. Unfortunately, as much as I tried to make dry brushing a daily ritual, it was not going to happen for me.

Using this orbital massager also stimulates lymphatic flow—without the scratchy sensation. Yes, you do still have to run the device over your body, but being able to lie in my bed while doing it really speaks to the lazy girl in me.

About the Rally Device

Rally’s Orbital Massager uses a patented gentle orbital motion to help increase lymphatic drainage, reduce puffiness, improve circulation, and support targeted muscle recovery. It includes three attachments and a sleek charging dock.

It also offers three speeds (1600, 2400, and 3200 RPM) and 90 minutes of battery life.

You can use the attachment heads straight on for a more soothing, kneading effect, or tilt them to the side for a more targeted percussion effect. This reaches deeper into the muscles and works great around the neck and shoulders.

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My Honest Review

Even though I didn’t previously own a muscle recovery device, I used to steal my mom’s whenever I went to her house, and I thought it worked pretty well. However, now that I’ve seen how the other half lives, it pales in comparison to the Rally. I love that this device hits on multiple concerns. Not only is it great to use after working out, but I’m also promoting lymphatic drainage while I use it.

I use this on large muscle groups to release tension and knots after a spin class, but it also works well on my sore feet after a particularly tough ballet class. Most importantly, though, the orbital massager works wonders on my chronically tight neck and shoulder area. I felt so great after the first time I used it that I started using it every night.

As you can imagine, that wasn’t great for the battery life since it only lasts 90 minutes. Word of advice: charge it often so it doesn’t die while you’re using it. Another surprising area I tried it on was around my stomach because I’d heard it’s a good place to promote lymphatic drainage (especially helpful for those of us who bloat easily!), and I was impressed by the results. It really does offer a subtle sculpting effect.

The only con I have is that it weighs a little over two pounds and is hard to maneuver around certain areas, like the shoulders. It’s pretty heavy and can tire your arms out after a few minutes.

Regardless, I always feel like a new person after I use it, and it melts the knots right out of anything tense, sore, or tight in minutes.

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