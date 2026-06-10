Quince Tapped Scarlett Johansson’s Stylist for Its Chic New Summer Capsule
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With A-list fans like Jessica Alba and Mindy Kaling, Quince has officially entered its celebrity‑approved era. The direct-to-consumer, luxe-for-less e-tailer has cemented itself as a go-to for everything from supple Italian leather accessories and cloud-soft Mongolian cashmere to washable silk slips and elevated everyday essentials that look straight off a stylist’s rack.
Following in the footsteps of previous stylist-curated capsule collections, Quince is at it again—this time partnering with stylist Kate Young to piece together a cohesively chic European-inspired summer capsule collection that’s about packing with intention.
With a client roster that includes Julianne Moore, Scarlett Johansson, Rose Byrne and Dakota Johnson, Young has mastered the kind of laid‑back luxury that turns simple pieces into statement-makers—the exact vibe a stylish European summer (and Quince, for that matter) is all about.
Featuring affordable mix-and-match pieces, the vacation-ready capsule includes bestsellers like its lightweight Mongolian cashmere sweaters, Italian leather sandals, minimalist jewelry, figure-flattering swimsuits, statement sunnies, washable silk pieces and more.
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Rounded out with plenty of pre-styled looks to choose from, you’ll find an assortment of items made to travel well, with fuss-free European fabrics like flax linen, Italian leather, and 100 percent organic poplin.
Each timeless staple is meant to be worn in a variety of different ways for minimal packing effort with maximum outfit mileage once you reach your destination.
Of course, because travel wardrobes are only as functional as the luggage they’re packed in, the capsule also includes Quince’s lightweight carry‑on, an essential for anyone trying to keep their suitcase stylish but sensible under that 50‑pound limit.
Young’s well-curated vacation edit is available now—just in time for impending summer trips… and those inevitable “how am I going to fit all of this?” packing moments. Shop our favorite picks from the collection below, each one chosen for its ability to pull double (or triple) duty in your summer suitcase.
Carry-On Suitcase
Mongolian Cashmere Tee
Italian Leather Fisherman Sandal
100% European Linen Shirt Dress
Tahiti Polarized Acetate Sunglasses
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