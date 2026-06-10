Lifestyle EURO SUMMER Quince Tapped Scarlett Johansson’s Stylist for Its Chic New Summer Capsule Consider Quince’s new collab with celebrity wardrobe stylist Kate Young as your ticket to Euro‑summer style. The Daily Beast/Quince

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With A-list fans like Jessica Alba and Mindy Kaling, Quince has officially entered its celebrity‑approved era. The direct-to-consumer, luxe-for-less e-tailer has cemented itself as a go-to for everything from supple Italian leather accessories and cloud-soft Mongolian cashmere to washable silk slips and elevated everyday essentials that look straight off a stylist’s rack.

Following in the footsteps of previous stylist-curated capsule collections, Quince is at it again—this time partnering with stylist Kate Young to piece together a cohesively chic European-inspired summer capsule collection that’s about packing with intention.

With a client roster that includes Julianne Moore, Scarlett Johansson, Rose Byrne and Dakota Johnson, Young has mastered the kind of laid‑back luxury that turns simple pieces into statement-makers—the exact vibe a stylish European summer (and Quince, for that matter) is all about.

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Featuring affordable mix-and-match pieces, the vacation-ready capsule includes bestsellers like its lightweight Mongolian cashmere sweaters, Italian leather sandals, minimalist jewelry, figure-flattering swimsuits, statement sunnies, washable silk pieces and more.

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Rounded out with plenty of pre-styled looks to choose from, you’ll find an assortment of items made to travel well, with fuss-free European fabrics like flax linen, Italian leather, and 100 percent organic poplin.

Each timeless staple is meant to be worn in a variety of different ways for minimal packing effort with maximum outfit mileage once you reach your destination.

Of course, because travel wardrobes are only as functional as the luggage they’re packed in, the capsule also includes Quince’s lightweight carry‑on, an essential for anyone trying to keep their suitcase stylish but sensible under that 50‑pound limit.

Young’s well-curated vacation edit is available now—just in time for impending summer trips… and those inevitable “how am I going to fit all of this?” packing moments. Shop our favorite picks from the collection below, each one chosen for its ability to pull double (or triple) duty in your summer suitcase.

Quince $ 129 Carry-On Suitcase Customers can’t stop raving about Quince’s carry‑on luggage. Available in two carry-on sizes (and two check-in sizes), each suitcase features a lightweight yet sturdy polycarbonate shell that can handle miles and cargo. To maximize space, it also features built-in compression panels and a laundry bag for stowing dirty clothes. Shop At Quince

Quince $ 49 Mongolian Cashmere Tee A style previously worn by Mindy Kaling, this best-selling Mongolian cashmere tee is light enough to wear year‑round but luxe enough to elevate even the simplest outfit. For under $50, we’ll consider that evidence that quiet luxury doesn’t have to break the budget. Shop At Quince

Quince $ 92 Italian Leather Fisherman Sandal Fisherman sandals may be one of the biggest footwear trends this summer (for men and women), but these beauties prove the footwear staple is timeless and will endure for years to come. With a frill-free, easy‑to‑style design, they pair effortlessly with everything from linen separates to washable silk pieces. Perhaps most importantly, reviewers say the cushiony sole makes them super comfortable—perfect for walking around a new city. Shop At Quince

Quince $ 54 100% European Linen Shirt Dress Talk about a wardrobe workhorse. This soft European linen shirtdress nails the summer-style formula with a silhouette that’s relaxed, refined, and ready for whatever your itinerary throws at you. Throw it over a swimsuit for a beach day, tuck into your favorite pair of high-rise denim, or wear as. Shop At Quince

Quince $ 49 Tahiti Polarized Acetate Sunglasses Bold without being over the top, these stylish polarized sunglasses are comparable to pricier pieces from brands like Ray‑Ban, but with the versatility that makes them perfect for everyday wear. Plus, while they’re luxe, at under $50, it wouldn’t be a huge heartbreak to leave them accidentally on the plane or yacht. Shop At Quince

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