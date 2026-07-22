Lifestyle SLEEPING BEAUTY Why Princess Diana’s Evening Routine Put Her at Odds With the Royal Family The Princess of Wales’ nighttime regimen reportedly broke tradition. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

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A chef who worked for Princess Diana offered a rare glimpse into her daily life, revealing that the beloved royal’s dedication to her beauty sleep often conflicted with the rest of the family’s schedules.

Darren McGrady, who worked for the Princess of Wales until her death at age 36 in 1997, told InStyle that her nightly habits often put her at odds with the late-evening agendas expected of senior royals.

Diana, who married the then-Prince Charles in 1981, liked to “be in bed at 8 p.m. at the latest,” a routine consistent with her equally early mornings, McGrady said.

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Diana, Princess of Wales, poses in a glamorous pale-blue gown at the Cannes Film Festival in 1987. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

“The princess was also an early bird, so she liked to get up early, around 7 a.m.,” the chef explained.

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To ensure she was tucked in before her self-imposed curfew, Diana reportedly took her bath before dinner, often arriving for her evening meal in a bathrobe with her hair still damp.

Diana Spencer married Prince Charles, now King Charles III, in a highly publicized wedding in 1981. Hulton-Deutsch Collection / Corbis

“She would often pop her head into the kitchen and tell me she was going for a bath, so would be ready for dinner in 30 minutes,” McGrady told InStyle. “She’d later come into the kitchen in a white toweling robe, bare feet, with wet hair. She looked stunning and amazing.”

Diana’s strict bedtime routine often dictated the palace dinner schedule, though it frequently clashed with the routines of other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Charles, then the Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, smile with their sons, Prince William & Prince Harry, in the wildflower meadow at Highgrove in England. Tim Graham/Getty Images

“Dinner for her was 6:30 p.m., but if the royal family were dining, she couldn’t go to eat or go to bed at her usual time,” McGrady recalled to the outlet.

Those lifestyle conflicts were especially troubling for the Princess of Wales during the royal family’s annual summer stay at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where dinners and evening activities frequently stretched until 11 p.m.

In a portrait taken at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 20, 1979, Queen Elizabeth II poses with her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their three sons: Prince Edward, Prince Charles, and Prince Andrew. Keystone/Getty Images

Sir William Heseltine, the former Private Secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, previously recalled that “for Diana, the long royal evenings were agony.”

The late Queen, who reportedly preferred staying up late, often hosted dinners beginning around 8 p.m.

“Diana was driven to such extremes that she’d excuse herself and go to bed, which was thought to be rather bad form, going to bed before the Queen,” Heseltine reportedly said.

Princess Diana appears sleepy at the Victoria and Albert Museum for the Splendours of the Gonzagas Exhibition Gala in 1981, where she wore a pale blue chiffon evening gown designed by Bellville Sassoon. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

It wasn’t just her mother-in-law who liked to stay up—Charles, too, has been described as a night owl, often working past midnight during that time.

“This is a man who has dinner ridiculously late at night,” Prince Harry said in a 2018 BBC documentary honoring his father’s 70th birthday.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana pose for a portrait during their honeymoon at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands in 1981. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Harry continued, “And then he goes to his desk later that night and will fall asleep on his notes to the point where he’ll wake up with a piece of paper stuck to his face.”

Princess Diana’s Favorite Beauty Products

Nordstrom $ 77 Cle de Peau Concealer SPF 27 According to a 2021 story in The Telegraph, Princess Diana reportedly used this makeup artist-approved concealer. Shop Now Nordstrom Shop Now Amazon

Neiman Marcus $ 138 First by Van Cleef & Arpels In his book, “The Spare,” Prince Harry says this was his mother’s signature scent. Shop Now Neiman Marcus

Sephora $ 48 Fresh Rose and Hyaluronic Acid Face Toner According to beauty journalist Paloma Sedeno, Princess Diana used this rose-infused toner for hydration. Shop Now Sephora

Amazon $ 38 Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant According to Prince Harry, Princess Diana used this multipurpose balm on her lips. Shop Now Amazon Shop Now Ulta

Amazon $ 13 Julep When Pencil Met Gel Eyeliner While Princess Diana’s favorite blue eyeliner (Elizabeth Arden Blue Kohl in the shade #636) has since been discontinued, this matte gel liner is a similar hue. Shop Now Amazon

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