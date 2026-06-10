Prince Harry and Archie, 7, Show Off Their Matching Red Hair
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kicked off their all-American summer.
Markle, 44, shared an Instagram post on June 4 featuring 11 warm-weather photos with the caption, “Springing into summer.”
The carousel includes a denim-on-denim outfit worn by Markle, the assembling of a cheese board, and unhatched eggs tucked into a bird’s nest, among other seasonal snapshots.
The post’s third photo highlights a tender father-son moment between Harry, 41, and his son, Prince Archie.
The two are pictured passing an oversized, inflatable soccer ball—just days before the World Cup starts—across the green grass of a backyard.
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Harry, wearing a “Girl Dad” tee, flashes a smile at his 7-year-old son, Archie, who is turned away from the camera and showing off his full head of bright-red hair.
Prince Archie of Sussex, the eighth grandchild of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, is one of many redheaded members of the British royal family, with his father perhaps the best-known right now.
Harry attributes the feature to his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, who carried the redhead gene despite being one of history’s most famous blondes.
In a 2023 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Harry mentioned that Lilibet and Archie’s features are of Spencer descent. (Their late grandmother’s maiden name was Diana Spencer.)
When asked if he saw parts of his mother or parents in his children, Harry told Colbert, “Definitely my mum. The ginger gene is a strong one; the Spencer gene is very, very strong.”
The pair married in 2018. They welcomed Prince Archie in 2019 and Lilibet in 2021.
The copper trait is on bright display in both Prince Archie and his younger sister, 5-year-old Princess Lilibet, whose red hair was recently featured on Markle’s Instagram.
In a June 4 post celebrating the princess’s fifth birthday, they shared two pictures of “Lili’s” flowing strawberry hair.
On May 16, the mother of two shared a picture of Lilibet helping her get ready. As with most photos of the children, her face is hidden, but her ginger ponytail (and cherry-red scrunchy) are visible in the shot.
Markle captioned the post, “Mama’s little helper.”
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