Lifestyle Down to Crown Prince Harry, 41, Breaks Silence on His Rapidly Balding Head The Duke of Sussex also rejected his “ginger” label. Heathcliff O'Malley/REUTERS

Even members of the royal family aren’t immune to male-pattern baldness.

​Prince Harry, 41, appeared on a July 13 episode of the ​Joe Marler Will See You Now podcast, where he shared his unfiltered thoughts on hair loss with co-hosts Joe Marler and Jake Bhardwaj.

​Joe Marler, a 36-year-old former professional English rugby player, hosts Joe Marler Will See You Now with comedian and co-host, Jake Bhardwaj.

Britain’s Prince Harry appears excited during wheelchair rugby at the National Exhibition Centre, the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games, in 2026. Aaron Chown/REUTERS

The episode began with an “intake questionnaire,” a segment structured like an interrogation, with strict, to-the-point questions.

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​For his first rapid-fire question, Marler, a 36-year-old retired English rugby player, asked Prince Harry, “What’s your grooming routine with your auburn?”

“Are we talking...” the Duke of Sussex said, pointing to his head and then to his pants.

Bhardwaj cut in, clarifying that their question referred to both “upstairs and downstairs.”

​“And middle stairs,” Harry added, motioning to his thick goatee.

Prince Harry appears to be smiling in a 2010 photo, where he has noticeably more hair than in a 2026 photo. Thomas Peter/Hannah McKay/REUTERS

“I trim my beard maybe every sort of five to six days just to keep it a little bit tidy,” Harry said.

He continued, “Nothing really happening on top. I get a haircut; otherwise, I try not to look at what’s happening.”

Prince Harry gives a thumbs-up as he leaves Chatham House, where he attended the Invictus Games Foundation Conversation in 2026. Isabel Infantes/REUTERS

​The Duke of Sussex was once known for his striking red curls, but he has since lost the fullness of his hair—at least on top, as the thickness increases along his neckline.

Still, he appears to have his older brother, Prince William, beat.

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William appear side by side, Harry with noticeably more hair, pictured at separate events in 2026. Aaron Chown/Gareth Fuller/REUTERS

In his youth, the 44-year-old Prince of Wales had a full head of sandy-blond hair. Now solidly in his forties, William is almost completely bald.

Prince Harry and Prince William smile side by side with full heads of hair in 2007, before both appearing almost bald 11 years later. POOL New/REUTERS

Marler also asked Harry, “What do people most often get wrong about you?”​ Marler asked Harry.

“That I’m not ginger,” the ​royal answered.

“Hang on, hang on,” Merler pressed. “People get that wrong?”

“Yeah,” Harry said. “People think I’m ginger, but I’m more sort of like a sunset-auburn.”

Prince Harry looks up, his full beard and thinning ginger hair visible as he admires the Captain Reg Saunders wall at the Australian War Memorial in 2026. Jonathan Brady/REUTERS

As the camera crew and Jake laughed at this questionable assertion about color, a deadpan Harry remarked, “I don’t know why that’s funny.”

He continued, “Unless you wanna call me ‘ginge,’ you know, I got bullied a lot at school, called carrot top.”

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​Harry’s so-called “sunset-auburn” hair is a trait that he has passed down to his two children, Princess Lilibet, 5, and Prince Archie, 7.​

Lilibet and Archie are regularly highlighted on social media by Prince Harry and his wife of eight years, Meghan Markle. Though the children’s faces are usually obscured, their own sunset-auburn strands are often visible.

Meghan Markle shares a candid photo of herself getting ready with her redheaded daughter, Princess Lilibet, in a 2026 Instagram post https://www.instagram.com/p/DYaBQbCxdS8/?hl=en

In the past, Harry has attributed his hair to his late mother, Princess Diana.

Princess Diana and Prince Harry are pictured smiling as they attend Victory over Japan Day ceremonies in 1995. Greg Bos/REUTERS

​“I actually really genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship that should this go the distance and we have kids, then there’s no way that the ginger gene will stand up to my wife’s genes,” he said in a 2023 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “But I was wrong.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, appear in a seasonal message on Meghan's Instagram account. Instagram/Meghan

​Surprised that his mother’s genes outweighed his wife’s, Harry added, “The ginger gene is a strong one; the Spencer gene is very, very strong.”

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