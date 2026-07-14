Prince Harry, 41, Breaks Silence on His Rapidly Balding Head
Even members of the royal family aren’t immune to male-pattern baldness.
Prince Harry, 41, appeared on a July 13 episode of the Joe Marler Will See You Now podcast, where he shared his unfiltered thoughts on hair loss with co-hosts Joe Marler and Jake Bhardwaj.
Joe Marler, a 36-year-old former professional English rugby player, hosts Joe Marler Will See You Now with comedian and co-host, Jake Bhardwaj.
The episode began with an “intake questionnaire,” a segment structured like an interrogation, with strict, to-the-point questions.
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For his first rapid-fire question, Marler, a 36-year-old retired English rugby player, asked Prince Harry, “What’s your grooming routine with your auburn?”
“Are we talking...” the Duke of Sussex said, pointing to his head and then to his pants.
Bhardwaj cut in, clarifying that their question referred to both “upstairs and downstairs.”
“And middle stairs,” Harry added, motioning to his thick goatee.
“I trim my beard maybe every sort of five to six days just to keep it a little bit tidy,” Harry said.
He continued, “Nothing really happening on top. I get a haircut; otherwise, I try not to look at what’s happening.”
The Duke of Sussex was once known for his striking red curls, but he has since lost the fullness of his hair—at least on top, as the thickness increases along his neckline.
Still, he appears to have his older brother, Prince William, beat.
In his youth, the 44-year-old Prince of Wales had a full head of sandy-blond hair. Now solidly in his forties, William is almost completely bald.
Marler also asked Harry, “What do people most often get wrong about you?” Marler asked Harry.
“That I’m not ginger,” the royal answered.
“Hang on, hang on,” Merler pressed. “People get that wrong?”
“Yeah,” Harry said. “People think I’m ginger, but I’m more sort of like a sunset-auburn.”
As the camera crew and Jake laughed at this questionable assertion about color, a deadpan Harry remarked, “I don’t know why that’s funny.”
He continued, “Unless you wanna call me ‘ginge,’ you know, I got bullied a lot at school, called carrot top.”
Harry’s so-called “sunset-auburn” hair is a trait that he has passed down to his two children, Princess Lilibet, 5, and Prince Archie, 7.
Lilibet and Archie are regularly highlighted on social media by Prince Harry and his wife of eight years, Meghan Markle. Though the children’s faces are usually obscured, their own sunset-auburn strands are often visible.
In the past, Harry has attributed his hair to his late mother, Princess Diana.
“I actually really genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship that should this go the distance and we have kids, then there’s no way that the ginger gene will stand up to my wife’s genes,” he said in a 2023 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “But I was wrong.”
Surprised that his mother’s genes outweighed his wife’s, Harry added, “The ginger gene is a strong one; the Spencer gene is very, very strong.”
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