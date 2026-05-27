Lifestyle BABY ON BOARD Pregnant Bikini Model Says Her Belly Is the ‘Best Accessory’ The seasoned model is preparing for her sixth appearance at the Sports Illustrated Swim Week show. TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Swimsuit model Katie Austin has found a new way to stand out on the runway.

“I feel like my baby girl is going to be my best accessory I’ve ever had on the runway,” Austin said in an interview with People published Wednesday.

The 32-year-old catwalk veteran is preparing for her sixth year on the iconic Sports Illustrated Swim Week runway show. This time, she’s taking on the challenge six months pregnant.

Austin is expecting her first child with husband Lane Armstrong. John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustra

“I’ll be practicing my walk because I can nail a walk when I’m not pregnant, but I’m not sure how the belly is going to waddle,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She admits 2026’s pre-show routine will be different than usual, as she’ll have to find a new way to “calm the jitters.”

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“This year is different because I cannot take my annual tequila shot before the runway, so I’ll be missing that,” she told People. “But it’ll be good because I love the girls this year. I think this is our best group of girls yet. Their energy will help as well, and they’re such a great team.”

The seasoned swimsuit model and Pilates coach has been open about the challenges she faced during her first trimester and how she adapted to the changes her body underwent.

Katie Austin attends last year's launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on May 15, 2025, in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustra

“There was all-day long sickness. I didn’t love the foods I usually love. Didn’t love coffee, didn’t feel like working out,” she said.

Still, she added, “finding those 10 to 15 minutes just to try to feel like myself was really beneficial.”

Austin, who played Division I lacrosse in college, says she’s always been a “type A” person who aims for perfection in her day-to-day regimens, but she’s had to learn to be kinder to herself. She has some advice for herself if she could go back to the earlier stages of her pregnancy.

"I feel really great now, and I definitely learned a lot, and I'm really happy to say that I'll be prepared for next pregnancy because now I know what to expect," she said. TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

“Number one, it’s temporary; you’re going to get out of it,” she said. “And number two, if you think that a good workout is going to be the same as it was before you got pregnant, you are seriously mistaken, and you’re going to set yourself up for failure.”

As she approaches her third trimester, she’s prioritizing feeling good in her body over sticking to perfect workout routines or diets, and she wants to redefine “what strength is” for herself.

Models Christen Harper, Katie Austin, and Camille Kostek pose at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch of the 2026 Issue at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square on May 14, 2026, in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Sports Illustra

“The last decade, I’ve been kind of pushing my body, and even in the days I don’t feel like working out,” she said. “Now, I have to have a lot of grace for myself.”

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog