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BABY ON BOARD

Pregnant Bikini Model Says Her Belly Is the ‘Best Accessory’

The seasoned model is preparing for her sixth appearance at the Sports Illustrated Swim Week show.

Muskaan ArshadBreaking News Intern
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Katie Austin attends the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 14, 2026 in New York City.

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Swimsuit model Katie Austin has found a new way to stand out on the runway.

“I feel like my baby girl is going to be my best accessory I’ve ever had on the runway,” Austin said in an interview with People published Wednesday.

The 32-year-old catwalk veteran is preparing for her sixth year on the iconic Sports Illustrated Swim Week runway show. This time, she’s taking on the challenge six months pregnant.

Katie Austin walk the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show during Miami Swim Week 2024 at W South Beach on June 01, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Austin is expecting her first child with husband Lane Armstrong.

John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustra

“I’ll be practicing my walk because I can nail a walk when I’m not pregnant, but I’m not sure how the belly is going to waddle,” she said.

She admits 2026’s pre-show routine will be different than usual, as she’ll have to find a new way to “calm the jitters.”

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“This year is different because I cannot take my annual tequila shot before the runway, so I’ll be missing that,” she told People. “But it’ll be good because I love the girls this year. I think this is our best group of girls yet. Their energy will help as well, and they’re such a great team.”

The seasoned swimsuit model and Pilates coach has been open about the challenges she faced during her first trimester and how she adapted to the changes her body underwent.

Katie Austin attends the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 15, 2025 in New York City.

Katie Austin attends last year's launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on May 15, 2025, in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustra

“There was all-day long sickness. I didn’t love the foods I usually love. Didn’t love coffee, didn’t feel like working out,” she said.

Still, she added, “finding those 10 to 15 minutes just to try to feel like myself was really beneficial.”

Austin, who played Division I lacrosse in college, says she’s always been a “type A” person who aims for perfection in her day-to-day regimens, but she’s had to learn to be kinder to herself. She has some advice for herself if she could go back to the earlier stages of her pregnancy.

Katie Austin attends the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 14, 2026 in New York City.

"I feel really great now, and I definitely learned a lot, and I'm really happy to say that I'll be prepared for next pregnancy because now I know what to expect," she said.

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

“Number one, it’s temporary; you’re going to get out of it,” she said. “And number two, if you think that a good workout is going to be the same as it was before you got pregnant, you are seriously mistaken, and you’re going to set yourself up for failure.”

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As she approaches her third trimester, she’s prioritizing feeling good in her body over sticking to perfect workout routines or diets, and she wants to redefine “what strength is” for herself.

Models Christen Harper, Katie Austin, and Camille Kostek pose at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch of the 2026 Issue at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square on May 14, 2026, in New York City.

Models Christen Harper, Katie Austin, and Camille Kostek pose at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch of the 2026 Issue at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square on May 14, 2026, in New York City.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Sports Illustra

“The last decade, I’ve been kind of pushing my body, and even in the days I don’t feel like working out,” she said. “Now, I have to have a lot of grace for myself.”

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Muskaan Arshad
Muskaan ArshadBreaking News Intern

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