POUCH POWER The “Dated” Handbag Trend That’s Back From the Dead From Prada to Mango, luxury (and affordable) brands have revived an unexpected vintage accessory: drawstring pouches. Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast

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Humor us: what makes you compelled to buy into a handbag trend? Pragmatism, perhaps? Well, that’s not exactly how most would describe one of the hottest handbag trends right now: pouch bags. Yes, small drawstring bags are seemingly back from beyond the grave; or at least that’s what one could surmise when looking at recent runway shows.

Although historians trace the emergence of the sac bag back to medieval times, its more recent revival can be attributed to Prada’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway show. The moment that models sauntered down the runway in elbow-length gloves with delicate pouch bags in tow, it was, well, history.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: A model walks the runway at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 on September 25, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Prada’s silky drawstring pouches signaled a stark departure from minimalist-leaning bag designs that have dominated the last few seasons into a less “mature” era—one in which fun and frivolity are, in fact, back in fashion. We’re no longer beholden to pragmatism in our choices; we can wear things solely for the plot. That notion feels particularly refreshing in the context of the post-quiet-luxury craze that made The Row’s Margaux Tote or Bottega Veneta’s Andiamo Bag reach new heights of popularity.

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Don’t get us wrong, we’ll always be fans of a classic carryall, but there comes a point where you can begin to feel fatigued by the utilitarianism of it all. At Ferragamo’s Fall/Winter 2026 show, a traditional satin pouch felt more frilly, fully covered in vibrant-yellow feathers and styled with a leopard-print frock.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 27: A model walks the runway during the Salvatore Ferragamo Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show as part of the Milan Fashion Week on September 27, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Even smaller luxury labels have tapped into this trend, too. Most notably, Sophie Buhai and Le Sundial elevated this formerly “dated” shape with elegant details that make it more wearable for everyday life—think: supple shapes, soft textiles, and even single-drop pearls and tassel trimmings.

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It’s no wonder, then, we’ve seen this style slowly take over everything from fashion week to our social feeds this summer, as the wide variety of pouches available has made it one of the most coveted styles among minimalists and maximalists alike. Even as summer comes to a close, there are no signs this trend will die down anytime soon, as it’s one of the few bags that bridges the gap between frivolity and functionality.

MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 21: Marta Oldrini wears black heeled slingback, a black long see through midi skirt, a light blue checked cargo shirt and a mustard leather bag outside Prada show during the Milan Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 on June 21, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images) Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

But before you gawk, hear us out: what other bag styles can be effortlessly styled for multiple occasions? Office parties, date nights, weddings, matcha runs—the drawstring pouch can do it all. Pouches haven’t always gotten the praise they deserve, but their overwhelming prevalence proves something’s shifting.

Sure, these small bags may always feel a little “superfluous,” but what’s so wrong with being a little silly? Pouches give us permission to embrace being a bit more playful in our lives, at a time when everything in the world feels grave. Finding ways to hold onto joy, even if it’s only in the form of a little pouch, will always be a serious endeavor. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorites.

Prada.

Prada Silk Wish Duchesse Pouch, $1,320 at SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Mango.

Satin Pouch Bag With Tassels, $100, at Mango.com.

FWRD.

Saint Laurent Evening Pouch Bag, $2,150 at FWRD.

Reformation.

Reformation Valentina Mini Beaded Bag, $268, at Reformation.

Nordstrom.

Ferragamo Double Gancini Ostrich Feather and Leather Clutch Bag, $4,100, at Nordstrom.

Moda Operandi.

Exclusive La Isla Étoile Shantung Pouch, $885, at Moda Operandi.

ASOS.

ASOS Design Ruched Resin Ball Pouch Bag, $45, at ASOS.com.

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