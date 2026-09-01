DOUBLE TAKE Grammy-Winning Pop Icon, 58, Recreates 1980s Pic With Sister The sisters took a trip down memory lane in Paris.

Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue and her younger sister, Dannii Minogue, turned back time by recreating a treasured 1988 photo.

The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer, 58, shared an Instagram video Monday showing the pair returning to Paris, with the Eiffel Tower behind them.

“Sisters in Paris and just HAD to recreate this vintage family pic. One frame then. One frame now!!! Nailed it!! LOVE THIS SO MUCH!!” Kylie captioned the post.

Kylie asked Dannii, 54, whether she could reproduce her teenage expression. Dannii questioned whether she could still “pull this face” before the sisters shuffled backward and counted down to striking their familiar pose.

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The photograph is a time capsule of the decade. Kylie wore double denim and the towering blonde perm associated with her career-making role as Charlene Mitchell on the Australian soap Neighbours. Dannii dressed in white, topped her hair with a scrunchie, and clutched a portable Walkman.

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For the modern version, Kylie again wore jeans, paired with a cozy cream jacket. Dannii traded her white ensemble for a sleek black outfit—and replaced the now-ancient Walkman with a bright pink iPhone.

Dannii Minogue was not confident that she could recreate her quirky pose. Kylie Minogue/ Instagram

The playful remake also captures a sisterly bond strengthened by nearly four decades of navigating fame together.

“There’s nothing quite like having a sibling who understands your job, especially when we started so young and it can be so confronting and intrusive,” Dannii recently told The Daily Telegraph.

LONDON - OCT 29: Kylie Minogue (L) and sister Dannii Minogue attend the 'Music Industry Trust Awards' on October 29, 2007 in London. Kylie was honoured with the 2007 Music Industry Trusts award, the first woman in the events history to receive the award. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images) Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

“We’ve leaned on each other for good times and bad; sometimes all it takes is a look to know that she’s there for me,” she added.

That shared experience was still taking shape when the original picture was snapped. Kylie was around 19 or 20, while Dannii was around 16 or 17, each approaching pivotal moments in their careers.

The Australian sisters rose to fame in the '80s John Phillips/Getty Images for Netflix

Kylie was already a television star after joining Neighbours in 1986, but 1988 transformed her into an international pop phenomenon. “I Should Be So Lucky” spent five weeks at No. 1 in Britain, while her self-titled debut became the country’s bestselling album of the year.

She has since sold more than 80 million records, won two Grammys and four BRIT Awards, and secured 11 U.K. No. 1 albums. Her 2025 holiday hit “XMAS” also made her the first woman to achieve U.K. No. 1 singles in four different decades.

Dannii was already recognizable in Australia from Young Talent Time, which she joined in 1982. She left the show in 1988, before appearing on Home and Away and launching a recording career that produced 19 U.K. Top 40 singles.

Dannii Minogue said her strong family support system kept her grounded during her decades in the entertainment industry. Don Arnold/Getty Images

She later became a talent-show judge and hosted the BBC’s groundbreaking LGBTQ+ dating programs I Kissed a Boy and I Kissed a Girl. In 2025, she received an Attitude Ally Award.

The reunion follows the release of Kylie’s 2026 Netflix documentary, Kylie, which led the family to revisit decades of photographs, home movies, and performances.

“When I see our performances, I remember all the hours that went into it, the creative choices, and the creative people we worked with,” Dannii told the outlet.

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