DEAD SERIOUS Peach & Lily’s New Face Cream Targets the ‘Zombie Cells’ Aging Your Skin Peach & Lily’s latest launch kicks zombie cells to the curb… yes, zombie cells. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Peach and Lily.

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It’s getting tougher and tougher to innovate in skincare formulation. How many “deeply hydrating” moisturizers or “anti-aging” serums can we fit into our beauty cabinets? From buzzy skincare ingredients like Korean beauty’s beloved snail mucin to salmon sperm facials, it can feel daunting to figure out what’s legitimate and what’s just a gimmick.

When I heard about the Peach & Lily Advanced Rebound Bioglow Zombie Cream, the name alone had me intrigued. Zombie cream? With Halloween on the horizon, it seemed gimmicky, but as any diligent beauty reporter would, I did some research. I learned that “zombie” cells aren’t a cute nod to Halloween—they’re actually senescent cells, cells that should have retired but stay stagnant in the skin. So yeah, you can kind of compare them to zombies.

“The signals they give off stress out healthy cells and can turn other healthy cells into zombie cells,” explains Peach & Lily founder and esthetician, Alicia Yoon. “Over time, skin looks flatter, drier, and less bouncy.”

Peach and Lily $ 59 Peach and Lily Advanced Rebound Bioglow Zombie Cream Formulated with its patent-pending Tri-Senolytic System (a potent blend of line-smoothing botanicals, firming growth factors, and brightening antioxidants), this face cream targets signs of inflammaging (low-grade inflammation that occurs as we age), while visibly restoring firmness and glow. Shop Now Peach and Lily

I knew I needed to try it.

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What first impressed me about this formula was how lightweight the cream felt on my skin. Most anti-aging face creams are thick and emollient, but despite looking thick in the jar, this one absorbs quickly and doesn’t feel like your skin is suffocating.

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I’ve been using the product morning and night, followed by my Peach & Lily Super Root Ginseng Face Oil. This is my latest dynamic duo for locked-in moisture sans the extra grease. Because I enjoy wearing a full face of makeup daily, I need my moisturizer to provide enough moisture to prep the skin, but not so much that my makeup pills or smears. The Zombie Cream’s consistency is the perfect happy-medium: nourishing and cushiony without being overly dewy.

It also doesn’t hurt that the brand’s clinical trials show six years of visibly reduced signs of aging in just two weeks. The difference I see when combined with the airbrush-like Mp.h Le Skin Weightless Foundation is absolutely remarkable. When I tell people my age, they seem genuinely shocked. For me, a combination of dewy glow from skincare and a glowy foundation can take 10 years off my life.

Peach and Lily.

Halloween season may encourage zombie appreciation, but I’d like to keep zombie cells far, far away from my skin. Thanks to Peach and Lily’s new face cream, my skin is a zombie-free zone—not to mention bouncier, more luminous, and a bit firmer.

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