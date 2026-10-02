Model Shares ‘Inspiring’ Video of Her Body at 61
The fashion icon said working out soothes her “severe anxiety” and has helped her heal after hip replacement surgery.
Paulina Porizkova amazed fans with an intense workout video just over two years after undergoing bilateral hip replacement.
On Thursday, the 61-year-old Czechoslovakian-born supermodel shared an Instagram video showing her workout routine.
“I really used to hate to work out,” she said in the Oct. 1 post. “And so I didn’t do it until I was in my forties, and I realized that it really helped with my pretty severe anxiety. And also, it made me look better.”
The two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covergirl admitted she “still kind of” hates working out, but knows that it’s what her body needs.
“And so here I am at the gym, [trying] to do it two to three times a week if I’m at home. One day of lower body, one day of upper body, and one day of combining both,” she said. “And yes, I try to lift heavy, as I’ve been told by Instagram influencers and doctors.”
Porizkova added, “It also has made me a lot stronger, so despite my 10-pound weight gain, I can dance the night away with people half my age. How about that?”
The video showed Porizkova working out at a gym, lifting heavy weights, doing arm curls, cable side leg raises, and assisted pull-ups with a resistance band.
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It also included a clip of her in a high-intensity Nofar Method Pilates class, which she says she mixes in with her other workouts, along with a clip of her dancing.
In the caption, Porizkova wrote that she and her husband, television writer Jeff Greenstein, have a trainer they playfully refer to as the “Tiny Torturer,” who has helped them learn the right techniques to lift without getting injured.
Greenstein, who co-hosts the podcast Twenty Good Summers with Porizkova, also took up lifting with his wife. She wrote that this made his waist go from size 38 to 35 and his troubled knee “no longer acts up.”
“To feel like we’re in the best shape of our lives in our sixties is a revelation,” Porizkova rejoiced.
She continued, “This is after my bilateral hip replacement that kept me in severe pain for years, after my menopausal weight gain, after Jeff’s knee trouble, and including arthritis in both of our shoulders… and yet, we have never felt more at home and at ease in our bodies.”
Porizkova underwent surgery to replace both of her hip joints with artificial ones in 2024.
At the time, she shared her thoughts on the procedure, as well as photos of her scars, on Instagram.
“I have never enjoyed being in my body more than today at 61,” Porizkova wrote in her new post. She also revealed that a few weeks back, at a wedding for one of Porizkova’s sons’ best friends, the couple out-danced a crowd half their age.
Porizkova has two sons, Jonathan and Oliver, whom he welcomed with her late husband, The Cars singer Ric Ocasek. Ocasek died of heart disease at 75 in 2019, while the couple was in the process of divorcing.
In the comments, fans marveled at how “amazing” Porizkova looked.
“You are inspiring!” one person wrote. “I’m looking at having a hip replacement down the road—I’m doing PT now to hold off for a bit. But looking at all you’re doing after having had both done, it gives me hope! Thank you! ❤️”
Another fan added, “You look amazing!!! Such an inspiration for us 60+ girls!”
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