NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s wife, Brittany, has revealed her extraordinary two-year journey back to health after fracturing her spine.

Mahomes, 30, reposted a mid-workout video from her trainer, Kirsty Rae, showcasing her remarkable progress. In the video, the mother of three performs deep squats at the gym while carrying a large barbell on her shoulders.

Mahomes' trainer accompanied the video with a sweet message. Instagram/Brittany Mahomes

Rae added a message over the video that reflected on Mahomes’s health journey, writing, “A year and a half ago rehabbing a broken back meant severe pain and limited movement. Now, almost a year postpartum and progressively getting stronger every week. Proof that the body is capable of incredible things when you meet it with patience and intentional training. So proud of you, @brittanylynne.”

In March 2024, Mahomes revealed to her 2 million Instagram followers that she had fractured her spine.

“Just a daily reminder: Once you have kids, take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously,” she wrote in the post. “From: A girl with a fractured back.”

Brittany Mahomes shared on social media in 2024 that she had a back injury. Instagram/Brittany Mahomes

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, 30, have three children, including 4-year-old daughter Sterling, 3-year-old son Bronze, and 11-month-old Golden, who will celebrate her first birthday on Jan. 12.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is seen with wife Brittany and their children at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Mahomes, a former professional soccer player and the current co-owner of the Kansas City Current women’s soccer team, has not confirmed a direct link between childbirth and her back injury. However, research suggests an increased risk of fracture in women who develop pregnancy-associated spinal osteoporosis, a rare but debilitating condition that causes bone density loss.

While his wife has made significant progress on her healing journey, Patrick Mahomes is still recovering from his own injury. The quarterback twisted his leg during a home game at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 14, 2025, with an MRI later confirming a torn ACL.

Patrick Mahomes posted a statement to X after his painful injury during a Dec. 14, 2025, home game. X/PatrickMahomes

“Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again,” he wrote on X. “I will be back stronger than ever.”